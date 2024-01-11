The exterior of the Poff federal building in Roanoke.
The Poff Federal Building in Roanoke. Photo by Megan Schnabel.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Jasmine Yoon will be nominated for Western District judgeship. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Virginia Democrats want to make menstrual app data off limits to police. — Virginia Public Radio.

Democratic legislator wants to fill environmental justice council vacancies. — Virginia Mercury.

Public safety:

117 handguns caught at Virginia airports in 2023. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Adams and Bryant tapped to lead Henry County board. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Patrick County board elects new chair and vice chair. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Gottschalk tapped as next Mecklenburg County administrator. — Mecklenburg Sun.

In resignation letter, Roanoke parks director cites culture of “passive aggression and intentional slight” at City Hall. — Roanoke Rambler.

New Highland County board freezes spending, launches investigation. — The Recorder (paywall).

Economy:

Roanoke Housing Authority seeks affordable developer for 8-acre Gainsboro property. — Roanoke Rambler.

Medical office coming to Pound. — The Coalfield Progress (paywall). [Read more: Cardinal’s Megan Schnabel recently wrote about how the town of Pound has come back from the brink of losing its charter.]

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.