Politics:

Jasmine Yoon will be nominated for Western District judgeship. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Virginia Democrats want to make menstrual app data off limits to police. — Virginia Public Radio.

Democratic legislator wants to fill environmental justice council vacancies. — Virginia Mercury.

Public safety:

117 handguns caught at Virginia airports in 2023. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Adams and Bryant tapped to lead Henry County board. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Patrick County board elects new chair and vice chair. — Martinsville Bulletin (paywall).

Gottschalk tapped as next Mecklenburg County administrator. — Mecklenburg Sun.

In resignation letter, Roanoke parks director cites culture of “passive aggression and intentional slight” at City Hall. — Roanoke Rambler.

New Highland County board freezes spending, launches investigation. — The Recorder (paywall).

Economy:

Roanoke Housing Authority seeks affordable developer for 8-acre Gainsboro property. — Roanoke Rambler.

Medical office coming to Pound. — The Coalfield Progress (paywall). [Read more: Cardinal’s Megan Schnabel recently wrote about how the town of Pound has come back from the brink of losing its charter.]

Weather:

