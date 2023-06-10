See also:

Four Poquoson baseball players graduate from high school on Salem baseball field

Glenvar boys and Marion girls win state tennis titles

History was made in a variety of ways and at multiple venues Saturday in Virginia High School League spring sports championships.

Patrick County defeated Poquoson 7-3 at Salem Memorial Ballpark in the Class 2 baseball final, giving the Cougars their first championship in any team sport since the school opened in 1970.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke freshman Ana Maria Rincon became the school’s first state girls singles champion with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Menchville’s Tori Epps in the Class 5 final at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Auburn senior Kirsten Fleet pitched a shutout as the Eagles won a fourth consecutive Class 1 championship with a 1-0 triumph over Rye Cove.

Lebanon claimed its second state title in three years, this time in Class 1 with a 7-0 victory over Auburn as sophomore Nathan Phillips pitched a no-hitter at Salem Memorial.

Eastern Montgomery’s girls soccer team stretched its three-year win streak to 54 games in the Class 1 final at Spartan Field in Salem as the Mustangs edged neighborhood rival Auburn 2-1 in four overtimes on a goal by sophomore Aija McHone.

EastMont has won the last three Class 1 championships.

Glenvar’s boys defeated Clarke County 1-0 at Roanoke College to capture their first soccer title in the Class 2 final.

Northside entered the Class 3 softball tournament as the Region 3D runner-up, but the Vikings allowed just one run in three state games, finishing with a 3-1 victory over York in the final at Riverbend High in Fredericksburg.

Tazewell gave Southwest Virginia three softball champs, downing James River 5-2 in the Class 2 final at Botetourt Sports Complex in Daleville.

Rincon’s tennis championship was merely one of five captured by area singles players Saturday.

Abingdon senior Lauren Wimmer won the Class 3 title at Virginia Tech for the second time in three years, outlasting Maggie Walker’s Martina Ribera 6-2, 5-7, 1-0, taking the super-tiebreak 10 points to 6.

Also at Virginia Tech, George Wythe’s Maggie Minton dispatched Middlesex’s Madison Green 6-0, 6-1 to take the Class 1 girls crown for the second year in a row.

The Class 2 girls final was an all-Southwest Virginia battle as Marion’s Parker White defeated Radford’s Lydia Pratt 7-5, 6-3 at Virginia Tech.

Richlands freshman Jack Clem stopped Glenvar’s Alec McIlwain 6-2, 6-0 in the Class 2 boys final at Virginia Tech.

Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley made a run at the Class 3 boys title at Virginia Tech, but Goochland’s Evan Bernstine won his third successive title with a 6-2, 6-0 decision.

Halifax County fell to Louisa County 9-1 in the Class 4 softball final in Spotsylvania.

The complete VHSL quarterfinal, semifinal and final results follow:

BASEBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2

Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3

Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2

James Madison 9, West Springfield 3

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Westfield 4, Freedom-South Riding 2

James Madison 4, Charles Colgan 3

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

James Madison 5, Westfield 4

—

CLASS 5

Monday, June 5

Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3

Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3

Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Independence 6, Nansemond River 3

Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 1

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Frank Cox 8, Independence 0

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

James Wood 3, Amherst County 2

Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4

Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Hanover 2, James Wood 0

Smithfield 1, Tuscarora 0

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Hanover 9, Smithfield 1

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Caroline 7, Lakeland 0

Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings

New Kent 5, Brentsville 0

Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S.

Caroline 9, Cave Spring 7

New Kent 12, Liberty Christian 9

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S.

Championship

New Kent 5, Caroline 3

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1

Patrick County 10, John Battle 3

Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3

Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings

Friday, June 9

At Kiwanis Field, Salem

Poquoson 5, Alleghany 4

Patrick County 10, Buckingham County 3

Saturday, June 10

Championship

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Patrick County 7, Poquoson 3

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1

Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings

Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5

Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2

Friday, June 9

Lebanon 4, Middlesex 1

Auburn 5, Lancaster 0

Saturday, June 10

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Championship

Lebanon 7, Auburn 0

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0

James Madison 7, James Robinson 2

Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2

Friday, June 9

McLean 2, Lake Braddock 0

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

James Madison 2, Osbourn Park 1

McLean 4, Floyd Kellam 3

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

McLean 2, James Madison 1

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0

Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0

Hickory 12, Granby 11

Riverside 9, Midlothian 5

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Woodgrove 2, Nansemond River 0

Hickory 4, Riverside 3

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Woodgrove 3, Hickory 0

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Smithfield 1

Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1

Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1

Halifax County 16, James Wood 9

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Louisa County 5, Hanover 4

Halifax County 13, Spotsylvania 7

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Louisa County 9, Halifax County 1

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

York 15, Brentsville 3

Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6

New Kent 18, Skyline 0

Northside 11, Rustburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

York 12, Cave Spring 9

Northside 1, New Kent 0

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Northside 3, York 1

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Page County 3, Poquoson 1

Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1

King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings

James River 3, John Battle 2

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Tazewell 5, Page County 0

James River 2, King William 1

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Tazewell 5, James River 2

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0

Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings

Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4

Auburn 4, Eastside 1

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Rye Cove 4, Central-Lunenburg 1

Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Auburn 1, Rye Cove 0

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8

Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1

James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6

James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5

Tuesday, June 6

James Madison 12, James Robinson 8

Thursday, June 8

Cosby 7, Battlefield 5

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

James Madison 14, Cosby 4

—

CLASS 5

First round

Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9

Tuesday, June 6

Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11, OT

Thursday, June 8

Douglas Freeman 12, Midlothian 10

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Riverside 17, Douglas Freeman 8

—

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2

E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9

Dominion 16, Meridian 8

Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8

Tuesday, June 6

Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3

Dominion d. Broad Run

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Atlee 14, Dominion 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15

Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3

Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4

James Robinson 7, James Madison 6

Thursday, June 8

Battlefield 18, Charles Colgan 5

Oakton 16, James Robinson 8

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Oakton 9, Battlefield 8

CLASS 5

First round

Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8

Riverside 20, Bayside 3

Tuesday, June 6

Independence 13, Riverside 11

Wednesday, June 7

Douglas Freeman 19, Deep Run 2

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Douglas Freeman 16, Independence 10

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7

Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5

Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0

Meridian 20, Lightridge 6

Tuesday, June 6

Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10

Dominion 18, Meridian 9

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Western Albemarle 14, Dominion 11

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis wins on PKs)

Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0

Hayfield 3, Langley 0

Friday, June 9

Landstown 2, Battlefield 0

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Floyd Kellam 0, Hayfield 0 (Kellam wins on PKs)

John Lewis 2, Landstown 0

Sunday, June 11

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Floyd Kellam vs. John Lewis, 2:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3

Frank Cox 4, Granby 1

Riverside 2, Deep Run 1

Wednesday, June 7

Albemarle 3, Douglas Freeman 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Princess Anne 2, Albemarle 2 (Princess Anne wins in PKs)

Frank Cox 2, Riverside 1

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Princess Anne 3, Frank Cox 1

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Jamestown 5, Courtland 0

Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0

Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Jamestown 2, Jefferson Forest 1

Smithfield 0, Loudoun County 0 (Smithfield won on PKs)

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Jamestown 1, Smithfield 0

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Meridian 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 6, Goochland 0

Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

Wednesday, June 7

Monticello 2, Magna Vista 1

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Meridian 2, Monticello 0

Charlottesville 3, Tabb 1

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Meridian 0, Charlottesville 0 (Meridian wins on PKs)

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2

Radford 2, Virginia High 1

Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2

Glenvar 9, Graham 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College, Salem

Clarke County 2, Radford 1

Glenvar 5, Poquoson 1

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Glenvar 1, Clarke County 0

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0

Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)

Northampton 6, Franklin 0

Galax 4, Honaker 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Westmoreland 2, Giles 1

Northampton 4, Galax 1

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Northampton 4, Westmoreland 1

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins 3-1 in PKs)

Oakton 1, Fairfax 0

James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0

Friday, June 9

Battlefield 2, Cosby 1

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Charles Colgan 5, Oakton 1

Battlefield 1, James Madison 0

Sunday, June 11

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Charles Colgan vs. Battlefield, noon

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0

Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0

Princess Anne 6, Maury 0

Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0

Friday, June 9

At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn

Independence 4, First Colonial 3

Deep Run 6, Princess Anne 3

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Independence 3, Deep Run 0

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2

Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0

Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)

Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Western Albemarle 2, Great Bridge 0

Tuscarora 2, Smithfield 0

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Tuscarora 2, Western Albemarle 0

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Brentsville 2, York 1

Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0

Lafayette 2, Meridian 0

Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Brentsville 2, Charlottesville 0

Lafayette 2, Wilson Memorial 0

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Brentsville 1, Lafayette 0

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1

Glenvar 4, Graham 2

Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT

Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College

Clarke County 6, Glenvar 0

Central-Wise, 2, Bruton 0

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Clarke County 7, Central-Wise 0

—

CLASS 1

Saturday, June 3

Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit

Tuesday, June 6

Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0

Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)

Northampton 10, Altavista 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Auburn 2, Riverheads 1

Eastern Montgomery 9, Northampton 0

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Eastern Montgomery 2, Auburn 1

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3

Cosby 5, Battlefield 2

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1

Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0

Tuesday, June 6

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 1

Langley 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 1

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown) d. Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes), 6-3, 6-4.

Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 6-0, 6-2.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Staton d. Elkhalifi, 6-1, 6-1.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley) d. Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby), 6-2, 6-0.

Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 6-1, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Gupta and Galov d. Staton and Villasmil, 0-6, 6-0, 1-0 (12-10).

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maury 5, Hickory 4

Frank Cox 5, Granby 0

Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1

Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0

Monday, June 5

Frank Cox 5, Maury 1

Deep Run 5, Mills Godwin 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Deep Run 5, Frank Cox 0

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 6-2, 6-3.

Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman) d. Matthew Onoff (Menchville), 6-0, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Chou d. Lee, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7).

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 6-3, 6-3.

Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run) d. Patrick Stiles and Zachary Felts (Maury), 6-2, 6-0.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Fleishman and Kroodsma d. Lee and Stoney, 6-3, 6-2.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

Grafton 5, Eastern View 4

Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2

Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0

Monday, June 5

Hanover 5, Grafton 4

Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Western Albemarle 5, Hanover 1

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) d. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 6-2, 6-1.

Sid Dabhade (Lightridge) d. Jamison Wallace (Powhatan), 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4).

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Dadhade d. Christiansen, 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-4).

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle) d. Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton), 6-4, 6-3.

Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge) d. Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover), 6-1, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Eby and Kielbasa d. Dabhade and Buneti, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 5, Goochland 2

Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1

Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3

Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Monticello 1

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg) d. Nicolas Crespo (Tabb), 6-3, 6-2.

Evan Bernstine (Goochland) d. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 6-0, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Bernstine d. Beasley, 6-2, 6-0.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg) d. Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette), 6-2, 6-3.

Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) d. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 7-5, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Bernstine and Peskin d. Beasley and Rasor, 7-5, 6-1.

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0

Bruton 5, Clarke County 0

Floyd County 5, John Battle 4

Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0

Monday, June 5

Bruton 5, Riverheads 1

Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Glenvar 5, Bruton 2

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, Jun

Jack Clem (Richlands) d. Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton), 6-1, 6-0.

Alec McIlwain (Glenvar) d. Cayden Swats (Riverheads), 6j-4, 6-3.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Clem d. McIlwain, 6-2, 6-0.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle) d. Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton), 6-1, 6-3.

Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) d. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 6-3, 7-5.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Crabtree and Hamlin d. Swats and Higgins, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-5).

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0

James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0

Monday, June 5

Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3

Langley 5, James Madison 1

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 0

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Simone Bergeron (James Madison) d. Meghan Moore (Cosby)

Sofia Raval (Battlefield) d. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Bergeron d. Raval, 6-4, 6-2.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley) d. Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby), 6-0, 6-0.

Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson) d. Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Talarek and Henrysonn-Gibbs d. Sultanaeva and Mew, 6-1, 6-4.

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Frank Cox 5, Maury 2

Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0

Riverside 5, Deep Run 3

Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1

Monday, June 5

Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0

Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Douglas Freeman 5, Princess Anne 2

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-0.

Tori Epps (Menchville) d. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 6-1, 6-0.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Rincon d. Epps, 6-3, 6-1.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-1.

Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker) d. Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury), 6-0, 6-4.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Rincon and Stephenson d. Kidambi and Michalopoulou, 6-4, 6-4.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4

Jamestown 5, Atlee 0

Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4

John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1

Monday, June 5

Jamestown 5, Courtland 3

Sherando 5, John Handley 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Jamestown 5, Sherando 0

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 6-2, 6-0.

Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run) d. Miranda McCoy (Eastern View), 6-4, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Rotaru d. Kennedy, 6-2, 6-3.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 6-0, 6-1.

Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run) d. Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee), 6-0, 6-1.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Rotaru and Bhide d. Kennedy and London, 6-3, 7-5.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0

James Monroe 5, New Kent 3

Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0

Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0

Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Abingdon 2

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo (Tabb), 6-2, 6-3.

Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 6-0, 6-0.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Wimmer d. Ribera, 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6).

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb), 6-0, 6-0.

Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 6-3, 6-1.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Wimmer and Woodall d. Ribera and Wiatt, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7).

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2

Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0

Marion 5, Glenvar 3

Radford 5, John Battle 0

Monday, June 5

Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0

Marion 5, Radford 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Marion 5, Poquoson 2

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Parker White (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry), 6-2, 6-1.

Lydia Pratt (Radford) d. Ellen Waag (East Rockingham), 6-1, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

White d. Pratt, 7-5, 6-3.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)

Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) d. Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock)

Friday, June 9

Championship

Gustafson and Flynn d. White and Austin, 7-5, 6-2.

—

CLASS 1 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4

Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0

Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2

George Wythe 5, Grundy 0

Monday, June 5

Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1

George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Rappahannock 5, George Wythe 4

CLASS 1 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Madison Green (Middlesex) d. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 6-1, 6-0.

Maggie Minton (George Wythe) d. Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap), 6-1, 6-0.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Minton d. Green, 6-0, 6-1.

CLASS 1 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) d. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 6-1, 7-5.

Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax) d. Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap), 6-2, 7-5.

Friday, June 9Bri

Championship

Sturgill and Huff d. Wonderling and Williams, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8).