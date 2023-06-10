See also:
History was made in a variety of ways and at multiple venues Saturday in Virginia High School League spring sports championships.
Patrick County defeated Poquoson 7-3 at Salem Memorial Ballpark in the Class 2 baseball final, giving the Cougars their first championship in any team sport since the school opened in 1970.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke freshman Ana Maria Rincon became the school’s first state girls singles champion with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Menchville’s Tori Epps in the Class 5 final at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Auburn senior Kirsten Fleet pitched a shutout as the Eagles won a fourth consecutive Class 1 championship with a 1-0 triumph over Rye Cove.
Lebanon claimed its second state title in three years, this time in Class 1 with a 7-0 victory over Auburn as sophomore Nathan Phillips pitched a no-hitter at Salem Memorial.
Eastern Montgomery’s girls soccer team stretched its three-year win streak to 54 games in the Class 1 final at Spartan Field in Salem as the Mustangs edged neighborhood rival Auburn 2-1 in four overtimes on a goal by sophomore Aija McHone.
EastMont has won the last three Class 1 championships.
Glenvar’s boys defeated Clarke County 1-0 at Roanoke College to capture their first soccer title in the Class 2 final.
Northside entered the Class 3 softball tournament as the Region 3D runner-up, but the Vikings allowed just one run in three state games, finishing with a 3-1 victory over York in the final at Riverbend High in Fredericksburg.
Tazewell gave Southwest Virginia three softball champs, downing James River 5-2 in the Class 2 final at Botetourt Sports Complex in Daleville.
Rincon’s tennis championship was merely one of five captured by area singles players Saturday.
Abingdon senior Lauren Wimmer won the Class 3 title at Virginia Tech for the second time in three years, outlasting Maggie Walker’s Martina Ribera 6-2, 5-7, 1-0, taking the super-tiebreak 10 points to 6.
Also at Virginia Tech, George Wythe’s Maggie Minton dispatched Middlesex’s Madison Green 6-0, 6-1 to take the Class 1 girls crown for the second year in a row.
The Class 2 girls final was an all-Southwest Virginia battle as Marion’s Parker White defeated Radford’s Lydia Pratt 7-5, 6-3 at Virginia Tech.
Richlands freshman Jack Clem stopped Glenvar’s Alec McIlwain 6-2, 6-0 in the Class 2 boys final at Virginia Tech.
Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley made a run at the Class 3 boys title at Virginia Tech, but Goochland’s Evan Bernstine won his third successive title with a 6-2, 6-0 decision.
Halifax County fell to Louisa County 9-1 in the Class 4 softball final in Spotsylvania.
The complete VHSL quarterfinal, semifinal and final results follow:
BASEBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2
Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3
Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2
James Madison 9, West Springfield 3
Friday, June 9
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Westfield 4, Freedom-South Riding 2
James Madison 4, Charles Colgan 3
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
James Madison 5, Westfield 4
—
CLASS 5
Monday, June 5
Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1
Tuesday, June 6
Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3
Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3
Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Independence 6, Nansemond River 3
Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 1
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Frank Cox 8, Independence 0
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Hanover 5, Jamestown 0
James Wood 3, Amherst County 2
Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4
Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Hanover 2, James Wood 0
Smithfield 1, Tuscarora 0
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Hanover 9, Smithfield 1
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Caroline 7, Lakeland 0
Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings
New Kent 5, Brentsville 0
Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S.
Caroline 9, Cave Spring 7
New Kent 12, Liberty Christian 9
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S.
Championship
New Kent 5, Caroline 3
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1
Patrick County 10, John Battle 3
Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3
Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings
Friday, June 9
At Kiwanis Field, Salem
Poquoson 5, Alleghany 4
Patrick County 10, Buckingham County 3
Saturday, June 10
Championship
At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem
Patrick County 7, Poquoson 3
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1
Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings
Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5
Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2
Friday, June 9
Lebanon 4, Middlesex 1
Auburn 5, Lancaster 0
Saturday, June 10
At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem
Championship
Lebanon 7, Auburn 0
SOFTBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0
James Madison 7, James Robinson 2
Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2
Friday, June 9
McLean 2, Lake Braddock 0
Friday, June 9
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
James Madison 2, Osbourn Park 1
McLean 4, Floyd Kellam 3
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
McLean 2, James Madison 1
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0
Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0
Hickory 12, Granby 11
Riverside 9, Midlothian 5
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Woodgrove 2, Nansemond River 0
Hickory 4, Riverside 3
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Woodgrove 3, Hickory 0
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Hanover 5, Smithfield 1
Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1
Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1
Halifax County 16, James Wood 9
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Louisa County 5, Hanover 4
Halifax County 13, Spotsylvania 7
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Louisa County 9, Halifax County 1
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
York 15, Brentsville 3
Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6
New Kent 18, Skyline 0
Northside 11, Rustburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
York 12, Cave Spring 9
Northside 1, New Kent 0
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Northside 3, York 1
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Page County 3, Poquoson 1
Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1
King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings
James River 3, John Battle 2
Friday, June 9
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Tazewell 5, Page County 0
James River 2, King William 1
Saturday, June 10
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Championship
Tazewell 5, James River 2
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0
Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings
Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4
Auburn 4, Eastside 1
Friday, June 9
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Rye Cove 4, Central-Lunenburg 1
Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0
Saturday, June 10
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Championship
Auburn 1, Rye Cove 0
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8
Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1
James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6
James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5
Tuesday, June 6
James Madison 12, James Robinson 8
Thursday, June 8
Cosby 7, Battlefield 5
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
James Madison 14, Cosby 4
—
CLASS 5
First round
Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9
Tuesday, June 6
Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11, OT
Thursday, June 8
Douglas Freeman 12, Midlothian 10
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Riverside 17, Douglas Freeman 8
—
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2
E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9
Dominion 16, Meridian 8
Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8
Tuesday, June 6
Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3
Dominion d. Broad Run
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Atlee 14, Dominion 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15
Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3
Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4
James Robinson 7, James Madison 6
Thursday, June 8
Battlefield 18, Charles Colgan 5
Oakton 16, James Robinson 8
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Oakton 9, Battlefield 8
CLASS 5
First round
Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8
Riverside 20, Bayside 3
Tuesday, June 6
Independence 13, Riverside 11
Wednesday, June 7
Douglas Freeman 19, Deep Run 2
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Douglas Freeman 16, Independence 10
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7
Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5
Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0
Meridian 20, Lightridge 6
Tuesday, June 6
Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10
Dominion 18, Meridian 9
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Western Albemarle 14, Dominion 11
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis wins on PKs)
Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0
Hayfield 3, Langley 0
Friday, June 9
Landstown 2, Battlefield 0
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Floyd Kellam 0, Hayfield 0 (Kellam wins on PKs)
John Lewis 2, Landstown 0
Sunday, June 11
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Floyd Kellam vs. John Lewis, 2:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3
Frank Cox 4, Granby 1
Riverside 2, Deep Run 1
Wednesday, June 7
Albemarle 3, Douglas Freeman 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Princess Anne 2, Albemarle 2 (Princess Anne wins in PKs)
Frank Cox 2, Riverside 1
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Princess Anne 3, Frank Cox 1
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Jamestown 5, Courtland 0
Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1
Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0
Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Jamestown 2, Jefferson Forest 1
Smithfield 0, Loudoun County 0 (Smithfield won on PKs)
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Jamestown 1, Smithfield 0
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Meridian 5, Lafayette 0
Tabb 6, Goochland 0
Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0
Wednesday, June 7
Monticello 2, Magna Vista 1
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Meridian 2, Monticello 0
Charlottesville 3, Tabb 1
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Meridian 0, Charlottesville 0 (Meridian wins on PKs)
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2
Radford 2, Virginia High 1
Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2
Glenvar 9, Graham 0
Friday, June 9
At Roanoke College, Salem
Clarke County 2, Radford 1
Glenvar 5, Poquoson 1
Saturday, June 10
At Roanoke College
Championship
Glenvar 1, Clarke County 0
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0
Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)
Northampton 6, Franklin 0
Galax 4, Honaker 0
Friday, June 9
At Spartan Field, Salem
Westmoreland 2, Giles 1
Northampton 4, Galax 1
Saturday, June 10
At Spartan Field, Salem
Championship
Northampton 4, Westmoreland 1
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins 3-1 in PKs)
Oakton 1, Fairfax 0
James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0
Friday, June 9
Battlefield 2, Cosby 1
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Charles Colgan 5, Oakton 1
Battlefield 1, James Madison 0
Sunday, June 11
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Charles Colgan vs. Battlefield, noon
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0
Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0
Princess Anne 6, Maury 0
Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0
Friday, June 9
At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn
Independence 4, First Colonial 3
Deep Run 6, Princess Anne 3
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Independence 3, Deep Run 0
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2
Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0
Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)
Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Western Albemarle 2, Great Bridge 0
Tuscarora 2, Smithfield 0
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Tuscarora 2, Western Albemarle 0
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Brentsville 2, York 1
Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0
Lafayette 2, Meridian 0
Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Brentsville 2, Charlottesville 0
Lafayette 2, Wilson Memorial 0
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Brentsville 1, Lafayette 0
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1
Glenvar 4, Graham 2
Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT
Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0
Friday, June 9
At Roanoke College
Clarke County 6, Glenvar 0
Central-Wise, 2, Bruton 0
Saturday, June 10
At Roanoke College
Championship
Clarke County 7, Central-Wise 0
—
CLASS 1
Saturday, June 3
Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit
Tuesday, June 6
Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0
Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)
Northampton 10, Altavista 0
Friday, June 9
At Spartan Field, Salem
Auburn 2, Riverheads 1
Eastern Montgomery 9, Northampton 0
Saturday, June 10
At Spartan Field, Salem
Championship
Eastern Montgomery 2, Auburn 1
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 6 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3
Cosby 5, Battlefield 2
Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1
Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0
Tuesday, June 6
Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 1
Langley 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 1
CLASS 6 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown) d. Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes), 6-3, 6-4.
Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 6-0, 6-2.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Staton d. Elkhalifi, 6-1, 6-1.
CLASS 6 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley) d. Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby), 6-2, 6-0.
Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 6-1, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Gupta and Galov d. Staton and Villasmil, 0-6, 6-0, 1-0 (12-10).
—
CLASS 5 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maury 5, Hickory 4
Frank Cox 5, Granby 0
Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1
Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0
Monday, June 5
Frank Cox 5, Maury 1
Deep Run 5, Mills Godwin 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Deep Run 5, Frank Cox 0
CLASS 5 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 6-2, 6-3.
Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman) d. Matthew Onoff (Menchville), 6-0, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Chou d. Lee, 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-7).
CLASS 5 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 6-3, 6-3.
Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run) d. Patrick Stiles and Zachary Felts (Maury), 6-2, 6-0.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Fleishman and Kroodsma d. Lee and Stoney, 6-3, 6-2.
—
CLASS 4 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Hanover 5, Jamestown 0
Grafton 5, Eastern View 4
Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2
Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0
Monday, June 5
Hanover 5, Grafton 4
Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Western Albemarle 5, Hanover 1
CLASS 4 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) d. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 6-2, 6-1.
Sid Dabhade (Lightridge) d. Jamison Wallace (Powhatan), 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4).
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Dadhade d. Christiansen, 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 (10-4).
CLASS 4 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle) d. Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton), 6-4, 6-3.
Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge) d. Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover), 6-1, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Eby and Kielbasa d. Dabhade and Buneti, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
—
CLASS 3 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0
Tabb 5, Goochland 2
Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1
Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0
Monday, June 5
Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3
Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Maggie Walker 5, Monticello 1
CLASS 3 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg) d. Nicolas Crespo (Tabb), 6-3, 6-2.
Evan Bernstine (Goochland) d. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 6-0, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Bernstine d. Beasley, 6-2, 6-0.
CLASS 3 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg) d. Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette), 6-2, 6-3.
Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) d. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 7-5, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Bernstine and Peskin d. Beasley and Rasor, 7-5, 6-1.
—
CLASS 2 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0
Bruton 5, Clarke County 0
Floyd County 5, John Battle 4
Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0
Monday, June 5
Bruton 5, Riverheads 1
Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Glenvar 5, Bruton 2
CLASS 2 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, Jun
Jack Clem (Richlands) d. Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton), 6-1, 6-0.
Alec McIlwain (Glenvar) d. Cayden Swats (Riverheads), 6j-4, 6-3.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Clem d. McIlwain, 6-2, 6-0.
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle) d. Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton), 6-1, 6-3.
Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) d. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 6-3, 7-5.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Crabtree and Hamlin d. Swats and Higgins, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-5).
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 6 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0
Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3
Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0
James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0
Monday, June 5
Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3
Langley 5, James Madison 1
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 0
CLASS 6 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Simone Bergeron (James Madison) d. Meghan Moore (Cosby)
Sofia Raval (Battlefield) d. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Bergeron d. Raval, 6-4, 6-2.
CLASS 6 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley) d. Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby), 6-0, 6-0.
Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson) d. Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Talarek and Henrysonn-Gibbs d. Sultanaeva and Mew, 6-1, 6-4.
—
CLASS 5 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Frank Cox 5, Maury 2
Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0
Riverside 5, Deep Run 3
Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1
Monday, June 5
Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0
Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Douglas Freeman 5, Princess Anne 2
CLASS 5 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-0.
Tori Epps (Menchville) d. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 6-1, 6-0.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Rincon d. Epps, 6-3, 6-1.
CLASS 5 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-1.
Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker) d. Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury), 6-0, 6-4.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Rincon and Stephenson d. Kidambi and Michalopoulou, 6-4, 6-4.
—
CLASS 4 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4
Jamestown 5, Atlee 0
Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4
John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1
Monday, June 5
Jamestown 5, Courtland 3
Sherando 5, John Handley 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Jamestown 5, Sherando 0
CLASS 4 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 6-2, 6-0.
Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run) d. Miranda McCoy (Eastern View), 6-4, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Rotaru d. Kennedy, 6-2, 6-3.
CLASS 4 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 6-0, 6-1.
Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run) d. Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee), 6-0, 6-1.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Rotaru and Bhide d. Kennedy and London, 6-3, 7-5.
—
CLASS 3 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0
James Monroe 5, New Kent 3
Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0
Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0
Monday, June 5
Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0
Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Maggie Walker 5, Abingdon 2
CLASS 3 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo (Tabb), 6-2, 6-3.
Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 6-0, 6-0.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Wimmer d. Ribera, 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6).
CLASS 3 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb), 6-0, 6-0.
Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 6-3, 6-1.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Wimmer and Woodall d. Ribera and Wiatt, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7).
—
CLASS 2 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2
Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0
Marion 5, Glenvar 3
Radford 5, John Battle 0
Monday, June 5
Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0
Marion 5, Radford 4
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Marion 5, Poquoson 2
CLASS 2 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Parker White (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry), 6-2, 6-1.
Lydia Pratt (Radford) d. Ellen Waag (East Rockingham), 6-1, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
White d. Pratt, 7-5, 6-3.
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)
Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) d. Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock)
Friday, June 9
Championship
Gustafson and Flynn d. White and Austin, 7-5, 6-2.
—
CLASS 1 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4
Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0
Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2
George Wythe 5, Grundy 0
Monday, June 5
Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1
George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Rappahannock 5, George Wythe 4
CLASS 1 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Madison Green (Middlesex) d. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 6-1, 6-0.
Maggie Minton (George Wythe) d. Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap), 6-1, 6-0.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Minton d. Green, 6-0, 6-1.
CLASS 1 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) d. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 6-1, 7-5.
Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax) d. Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap), 6-2, 7-5.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Sturgill and Huff d. Wonderling and Williams, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8).