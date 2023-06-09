Smoke from some distant fires caused a few changes to the Virginia High School League spring sports state tournament schedule, but two Southwest Virginia squads did not have any trouble.
Glenvar’s boys and Marion’s girls captured VHSL Class 2 tennis championships Thursday at Virginia Tech.
Glenvar breathed easily, playing its match indoors at the Burleson-Burroughs Tennis Center and defeating Bruton 5-2 for the seventh state title in program history.
Marion’s girls had no problem with the atmosphere outdoors or the 8:30 a.m. start as the Scarlet Hurricanes dispatched Poquoson 5-2 for their first girls state tennis championship.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson advanced to the Class 5 doubles final with a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal triumph at Huntington Park in Newport News. They will take on J.R. Tucker’s Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou in Friday’s 1 p.m. final.
The Class 2 girls doubles final will be an all-Southwest Virginia matchup between Glenvar’s isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn against Marion’s Parker White and Maddie Austin.
Other Southwest Virginia doubles teams that reached championship matches were Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Class 3 boys), Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Class 3 girls), John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Austin (Class 2 boys) and Galax’s Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Class 1 girls).
Abingdon’s girls fell 5-2 to Maggie Walker in the Class 3 girls team final Thursday, while George Wythe took Rappahannock to the limit before dropping a 5-4 decision in the Class 1 girls final. Maggie Walker also took the Class 3 boys title with a 5-1 verdict over Monticello.
Other team champions crowned Thursday were Langley (Class 6 boys and Class 6 girls), Deep Run (Class 5 boys), Western Albemarle (Class 4 boys), Douglas Freeman (Class 5 girls) and Jamestown (Class 4 girls).
Games in Class 6 softball and Class 6 boys and girls soccer were moved because of poor air quality in Northern Virginia caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada.
The Class 6 soccer finals have been moved to Sunday.
The complete list of VHSL state tournament scores and the schedule follows:
BASEBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2
Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3
Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2
James Madison 9, West Springfield 3
Friday, June 9
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Freedom-South Riding vs. Westfield, 10 a.m.
Charles Colgan vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 5
Monday, June 5
Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1
Tuesday, June 6
Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3
Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3
Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Independence vs. Nansemond River, 10 a.m.
Frank Cox vs. Mills Godwin, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Hanover 5, Jamestown 0
James Wood 3, Amherst County 2
Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4
Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Hanover vs. James Wood, 10 a.m.
Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Caroline 7, Lakeland 0
Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings
New Kent 5, Brentsville 0
Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S.
Caroline vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.
New Kent vs. Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1
Patrick County 10, John Battle 3
Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3
Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings
Friday, June 9
At Kiwanis Field, Salem
Buckingham County vs. Patrick County, 10 a.m.
Poquoson vs. Alleghany, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1
Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings
Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5
Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2
Friday, June 9
Middlesex vs. Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Lancaster vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0
James Madison 7, James Robinson 2
Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2
Friday, June 9
McLean at Lake Braddock, 9 a.m.
Friday, June 9
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Osbourn Park vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.
Floyd Kellam vs. Lake Braddock-McLean winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0
Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0
Hickory 12, Granby 11
Riverside 9, Midlothian 5
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Nansemond River vs. Woodgrove, 10 a.m.
Hickory vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Hanover 5, Smithfield 1
Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1
Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1
Halifax County 16, James Wood 9
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Hanover vs. Louisa County, 10 a.m.
Spotsylvania vs. Halifax County, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
York 15, Brentsville 3
Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6
New Kent 18, Skyline 0
Northside 11, Rustburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
York vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.
New Kent vs. Northside, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Page County 3, Poquoson 1
Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1
King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings
James River 3, John Battle 2
Friday, June 9
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Page County vs. Tazewell, 10 a.m.
King William vs. James River, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0
Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings
Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4
Auburn 4, Eastside 1
Friday, June 9
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Central-Lunenburg vs. Rye Cove, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Gap vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8
Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1
James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6
James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5
Tuesday, June 6
James Madison 12, James Robinson 8
Thursday, June 8
Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30, p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
James Madison vs. Battlefield-Cosby winner, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 5
First round
Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9
Tuesday, June 6
Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11, OT
Thursday, June 8
Douglas Freeman at Midlothian, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Riverside vs. Midlothian-Douglas Freeman winner, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2
E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9
Dominion 16, Meridian 8
Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8
Tuesday, June 6
Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3
Dominion d. Broad Run
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Atlee vs. Dominion, 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15
Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3
Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4
James Robinson 7, James Madison 6
Thursday, June 8
Charles Colgan at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.
James Robinson at Oakton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 5
First round
Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8
Riverside 20, Bayside 3
Tuesday, June 6
Independence 13, Riverside 11
Wednesday, June 7
Douglas Freeman 19, Deep Run 2
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Independence vs. Douglas Freeman, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7
Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5
Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0
Meridian 20, Lightridge 6
Tuesday, June 6
Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10
Dominion 18, Meridian 9
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Western Albemarle vs. Dominion, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis wins on PKs)
Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0
Hayfield 3, Langley 0
Friday, June 9
Landstown at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Floyd Kellam vs. Hayfield, 9 a.m.
Battlefield-Landstown winner vs. John Lewis, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3
Frank Cox 4, Granby 1
Riverside 2, Deep Run 1
Wednesday, June 7
Albemarle 3, Douglas Freeman 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Princess Anne vs. Albemarle,11 a.m.
Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Jamestown 5, Courtland 0
Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1
Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0
Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Jamestown vs. Jefferson Forest, 1 p.m.
Smithfield vs. Loudoun County, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Meridian 5, Lafayette 0
Tabb 6, Goochland 0
Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0
Wednesday, June 7
Monticello 2, Magna Vista 1
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Meridian vs. Magna Vista, 1 p.m.
Tabb vs. Charlottesville, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2
Radford 2, Virginia High 1
Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2
Glenvar 9, Graham 0
Friday, June 9
At Roanoke College, Salem
Clarke County vs. Radford, 1 p.m.
Poquoson vs. Glenvar, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Roanoke College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0
Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)
Northampton 6, Franklin 0
Galax 4, Honaker 0
Friday, June 9
At Spartan Field, Salem
Westmoreland vs. Giles, 1 p.m.
Northampton vs. Galax, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Spartan Field, Salem
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins 3-1 in PKs)
Oakton 1, Fairfax 0
James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0
Friday, June 9
Battlefield at Cosby, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Cosby-Battlefield winner vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.
Charles Colgan vs. Oakton, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0
Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0
Princess Anne 6, Maury 0
Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0
Friday, June 9
At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn
First Colonial vs. Independence, 11 a.m.
Princess Anne vs. Deep Run, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m .
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2
Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0
Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)
Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Great Bridge vs. Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.
Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Brentsville 2, York 1
Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0
Lafayette 2, Meridian 0
Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Brentsville vs. Charlottesville, 9 a.m.
Lafayette vs. Wilson Memorial, 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1
Glenvar 4, Graham 2
Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT
Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0
Friday, June 9
At Roanoke College
Clarke County vs. Glenvar, 9 a.m.
Bruton vs. Central-Wise, 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Roanoke College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 1
Saturday, June 3
Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit
Tuesday, June 6
Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0
Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)
Northampton 10, Altavista 0
Friday, June 9
At Spartan Field, Salem
Riverheads vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
At Spartan Field, Salem
Championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 6 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3
Cosby 5, Battlefield 2
Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1
Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0
Tuesday, June 6
Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 1
Langley 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 1
CLASS 6 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes) vs. Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown), 9 a.m.
Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) vs. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 6 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley) d. Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby), 6-2, 6-0.
Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 6-1, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Gupta and Galov vs. Staton and Villasmil, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 5 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maury 5, Hickory 4
Frank Cox 5, Granby 0
Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1
Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0
Monday, June 5
Frank Cox 5, Maury 1
Deep Run 5, Mills Godwin 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Deep Run 5, Frank Cox 0
CLASS 5 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) vs. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 9 a.m.
Matthew Onoff (Menchville) vs. Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 5 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 6-3, 6-3.
Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run) d. Patrick Stiles and Zachary Felts (Maury), 6-2, 6-0.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Lee and Stoney vs. Fleishman and Kroodsma, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 4 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Hanover 5, Jamestown 0
Grafton 5, Eastern View 4
Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2
Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0
Monday, June 5
Hanover 5, Grafton 4
Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Western Albemarle 5, Hanover 1
CLASS 4 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 9 a.m.
Jamison Wallace (Powhatan) vs. Sid Dabhade (Lightridge), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
CLASS 4 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle) d. Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton), 6-4, 6-3.
Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge) d. Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover), 6-1, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Eby and Kielbasa vs. Dabhade and Buneti, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 3 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0
Tabb 5, Goochland 2
Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1
Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0
Monday, June 5
Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3
Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Maggie Walker 5, Monticello 1
CLASS 3 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Nicolas Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg), 9 a.m.
Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 3 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg) d. Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette), 6-2, 6-3.
Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) d. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 7-5, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Beasley and Rasor vs. Bernstine and Peskin, noon
—
CLASS 2 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0
Bruton 5, Clarke County 0
Floyd County 5, John Battle 4
Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0
Monday, June 5
Bruton 5, Riverheads 1
Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Glenvar 5, Bruton 2
CLASS 2 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, Jun
Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton) vs. Robert Clem (Richlands), 9 a.m.
Cayden Swats (Riverheads) vs. Alec McIlwain (Glenvar), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle) d. Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton), 6-1, 6-3.
Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) d. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 6-3, 7-5.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Crabtree and Hamlin vs. Swats and Higgins, noon.
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 6 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0
Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3
Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0
James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0
Monday, June 5
Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3
Langley 5, James Madison 1
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 0
CLASS 6 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Meghan Moore (Cosby) vs. Simone Bergeron (James Madison), 9 a.m.
Sofia Raval (Battlefield) vs. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 6 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley) d. Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby), 6-0, 6-0.
Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson) d. Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Talarek and Henrysonn-Gibbs vs. Sultanaeva and Mew, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 5 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Frank Cox 5, Maury 2
Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0
Riverside 5, Deep Run 3
Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1
Monday, June 5
Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0
Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Douglas Freeman 5, Princess Anne 2
CLASS 5 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) vs. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 9 a.m.
Victoria Epps (Menchville) vs. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 5 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-1.
Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker) d. Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury), 6-0, 6-4.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Rincon and Stephenson vs. Kidambi and Michalopoulou, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 4 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4
Jamestown 5, Atlee 0
Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4
John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1
Monday, June 5
Jamestown 5, Courtland 3
Sherando 5, John Handley 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Jamestown 5, Sherando 0
CLASS 4 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) vs. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 9 a.m.
Miranda McCoy (Eastern View) vs. Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 4 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 6-0, 6-1.
Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run) d. Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee), 6-0, 6-1.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Kennedy and London vs. Rotaru and Bhide, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 3 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0
James Monroe 5, New Kent 3
Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0
Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0
Monday, June 5
Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0
Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Maggie Walker 5, Abingdon 2
CLASS 3 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Valentina Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon), 9 a.m.
Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) vs. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 3 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb), 6-0, 6-0.
Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 6-3, 6-1.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Wimmer and Woodall vs. Ribera and Wiatt, noon.
—
CLASS 2 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2
Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0
Marion 5, Glenvar 3
Radford 5, John Battle 0
Monday, June 5
Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0
Marion 5, Radford 4
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Marion 5, Poquoson 2
CLASS 2 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry) vs. Parker White (Marion), 9 a.m.
Ellen Waag (East Rockingham) vs. Lydia Pratt (Radford), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry), 6-3, 6-0.
Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) d. Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock), 6-0, 6-1.
Friday, June 9
Championship
White and Austin vs. Gustafson and Flynn, noon
—
CLASS 1 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4
Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0
Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2
George Wythe 5, Grundy 0
Monday, June 5
Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1
George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Rappahannock 5, George Wythe 4
CLASS 1 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Madison Green (Middlesex) vs. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 9 a.m.
Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap) vs. Maggie Minton (George Wythe), 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
CLASS 1 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) d. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 6-1, 7-5.
Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax) d. Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap), 6-2, 7-5.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Wonderling and Williams vs. Sturgill and Huff, noon.