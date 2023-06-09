Smoke from some distant fires caused a few changes to the Virginia High School League spring sports state tournament schedule, but two Southwest Virginia squads did not have any trouble.

Glenvar’s boys and Marion’s girls captured VHSL Class 2 tennis championships Thursday at Virginia Tech.

Glenvar breathed easily, playing its match indoors at the Burleson-Burroughs Tennis Center and defeating Bruton 5-2 for the seventh state title in program history.

Marion’s girls had no problem with the atmosphere outdoors or the 8:30 a.m. start as the Scarlet Hurricanes dispatched Poquoson 5-2 for their first girls state tennis championship.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson advanced to the Class 5 doubles final with a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal triumph at Huntington Park in Newport News. They will take on J.R. Tucker’s Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou in Friday’s 1 p.m. final.

The Class 2 girls doubles final will be an all-Southwest Virginia matchup between Glenvar’s isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn against Marion’s Parker White and Maddie Austin.

Other Southwest Virginia doubles teams that reached championship matches were Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Class 3 boys), Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Class 3 girls), John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Austin (Class 2 boys) and Galax’s Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Class 1 girls).

Abingdon’s girls fell 5-2 to Maggie Walker in the Class 3 girls team final Thursday, while George Wythe took Rappahannock to the limit before dropping a 5-4 decision in the Class 1 girls final. Maggie Walker also took the Class 3 boys title with a 5-1 verdict over Monticello.

Other team champions crowned Thursday were Langley (Class 6 boys and Class 6 girls), Deep Run (Class 5 boys), Western Albemarle (Class 4 boys), Douglas Freeman (Class 5 girls) and Jamestown (Class 4 girls).

Games in Class 6 softball and Class 6 boys and girls soccer were moved because of poor air quality in Northern Virginia caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The Class 6 soccer finals have been moved to Sunday.

The complete list of VHSL state tournament scores and the schedule follows:

BASEBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2

Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3

Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2

James Madison 9, West Springfield 3

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Freedom-South Riding vs. Westfield, 10 a.m.

Charles Colgan vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

Monday, June 5

Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3

Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3

Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Independence vs. Nansemond River, 10 a.m.

Frank Cox vs. Mills Godwin, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

James Wood 3, Amherst County 2

Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4

Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Hanover vs. James Wood, 10 a.m.

Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Caroline 7, Lakeland 0

Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings

New Kent 5, Brentsville 0

Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S.

Caroline vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.

New Kent vs. Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1

Patrick County 10, John Battle 3

Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3

Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings

Friday, June 9

At Kiwanis Field, Salem

Buckingham County vs. Patrick County, 10 a.m.

Poquoson vs. Alleghany, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1

Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings

Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5

Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2

Friday, June 9

Middlesex vs. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Lancaster vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0

James Madison 7, James Robinson 2

Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2

Friday, June 9

McLean at Lake Braddock, 9 a.m.

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Osbourn Park vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.

Floyd Kellam vs. Lake Braddock-McLean winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0

Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0

Hickory 12, Granby 11

Riverside 9, Midlothian 5

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Nansemond River vs. Woodgrove, 10 a.m.

Hickory vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Smithfield 1

Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1

Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1

Halifax County 16, James Wood 9

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Hanover vs. Louisa County, 10 a.m.

Spotsylvania vs. Halifax County, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

York 15, Brentsville 3

Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6

New Kent 18, Skyline 0

Northside 11, Rustburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

York vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.

New Kent vs. Northside, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Page County 3, Poquoson 1

Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1

King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings

James River 3, John Battle 2

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Page County vs. Tazewell, 10 a.m.

King William vs. James River, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0

Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings

Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4

Auburn 4, Eastside 1

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Central-Lunenburg vs. Rye Cove, 10 a.m.

Buffalo Gap vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8

Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1

James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6

James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5

Tuesday, June 6

James Madison 12, James Robinson 8

Thursday, June 8

Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30, p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

James Madison vs. Battlefield-Cosby winner, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

First round

Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9

Tuesday, June 6

Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11, OT

Thursday, June 8

Douglas Freeman at Midlothian, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Riverside vs. Midlothian-Douglas Freeman winner, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2

E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9

Dominion 16, Meridian 8

Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8

Tuesday, June 6

Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3

Dominion d. Broad Run

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Atlee vs. Dominion, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15

Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3

Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4

James Robinson 7, James Madison 6

Thursday, June 8

Charles Colgan at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

James Robinson at Oakton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

First round

Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8

Riverside 20, Bayside 3

Tuesday, June 6

Independence 13, Riverside 11

Wednesday, June 7

Douglas Freeman 19, Deep Run 2

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Independence vs. Douglas Freeman, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7

Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5

Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0

Meridian 20, Lightridge 6

Tuesday, June 6

Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10

Dominion 18, Meridian 9

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Western Albemarle vs. Dominion, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis wins on PKs)

Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0

Hayfield 3, Langley 0

Friday, June 9

Landstown at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Floyd Kellam vs. Hayfield, 9 a.m.

Battlefield-Landstown winner vs. John Lewis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3

Frank Cox 4, Granby 1

Riverside 2, Deep Run 1

Wednesday, June 7

Albemarle 3, Douglas Freeman 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Princess Anne vs. Albemarle,11 a.m.

Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Jamestown 5, Courtland 0

Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0

Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Jamestown vs. Jefferson Forest, 1 p.m.

Smithfield vs. Loudoun County, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Meridian 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 6, Goochland 0

Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

Wednesday, June 7

Monticello 2, Magna Vista 1

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Meridian vs. Magna Vista, 1 p.m.

Tabb vs. Charlottesville, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2

Radford 2, Virginia High 1

Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2

Glenvar 9, Graham 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College, Salem

Clarke County vs. Radford, 1 p.m.

Poquoson vs. Glenvar, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0

Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)

Northampton 6, Franklin 0

Galax 4, Honaker 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Westmoreland vs. Giles, 1 p.m.

Northampton vs. Galax, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins 3-1 in PKs)

Oakton 1, Fairfax 0

James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0

Friday, June 9

Battlefield at Cosby, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Cosby-Battlefield winner vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.

Charles Colgan vs. Oakton, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0

Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0

Princess Anne 6, Maury 0

Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0

Friday, June 9

At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn

First Colonial vs. Independence, 11 a.m.

Princess Anne vs. Deep Run, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m .

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2

Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0

Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)

Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Great Bridge vs. Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.

Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Brentsville 2, York 1

Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0

Lafayette 2, Meridian 0

Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Brentsville vs. Charlottesville, 9 a.m.

Lafayette vs. Wilson Memorial, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1

Glenvar 4, Graham 2

Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT

Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College

Clarke County vs. Glenvar, 9 a.m.

Bruton vs. Central-Wise, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 1

Saturday, June 3

Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit

Tuesday, June 6

Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0

Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)

Northampton 10, Altavista 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Riverheads vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3

Cosby 5, Battlefield 2

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1

Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0

Tuesday, June 6

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 1

Langley 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 1

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes) vs. Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown), 9 a.m.

Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) vs. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley) d. Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby), 6-2, 6-0.

Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 6-1, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Gupta and Galov vs. Staton and Villasmil, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maury 5, Hickory 4

Frank Cox 5, Granby 0

Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1

Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0

Monday, June 5

Frank Cox 5, Maury 1

Deep Run 5, Mills Godwin 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Deep Run 5, Frank Cox 0

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) vs. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 9 a.m.

Matthew Onoff (Menchville) vs. Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 6-3, 6-3.

Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run) d. Patrick Stiles and Zachary Felts (Maury), 6-2, 6-0.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Lee and Stoney vs. Fleishman and Kroodsma, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

Grafton 5, Eastern View 4

Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2

Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0

Monday, June 5

Hanover 5, Grafton 4

Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Western Albemarle 5, Hanover 1

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 9 a.m.

Jamison Wallace (Powhatan) vs. Sid Dabhade (Lightridge), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle) d. Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton), 6-4, 6-3.

Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge) d. Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover), 6-1, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Eby and Kielbasa vs. Dabhade and Buneti, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 5, Goochland 2

Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1

Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3

Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Monticello 1

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Nicolas Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg), 9 a.m.

Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg) d. Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette), 6-2, 6-3.

Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) d. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 7-5, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Beasley and Rasor vs. Bernstine and Peskin, noon

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0

Bruton 5, Clarke County 0

Floyd County 5, John Battle 4

Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0

Monday, June 5

Bruton 5, Riverheads 1

Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Glenvar 5, Bruton 2

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, Jun

Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton) vs. Robert Clem (Richlands), 9 a.m.

Cayden Swats (Riverheads) vs. Alec McIlwain (Glenvar), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle) d. Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton), 6-1, 6-3.

Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) d. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 6-3, 7-5.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Crabtree and Hamlin vs. Swats and Higgins, noon.

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0

James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0

Monday, June 5

Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3

Langley 5, James Madison 1

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 0

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Meghan Moore (Cosby) vs. Simone Bergeron (James Madison), 9 a.m.

Sofia Raval (Battlefield) vs. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley) d. Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby), 6-0, 6-0.

Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson) d. Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Talarek and Henrysonn-Gibbs vs. Sultanaeva and Mew, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Frank Cox 5, Maury 2

Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0

Riverside 5, Deep Run 3

Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1

Monday, June 5

Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0

Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Douglas Freeman 5, Princess Anne 2

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) vs. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 9 a.m.

Victoria Epps (Menchville) vs. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-1.

Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker) d. Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury), 6-0, 6-4.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Rincon and Stephenson vs. Kidambi and Michalopoulou, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4

Jamestown 5, Atlee 0

Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4

John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1

Monday, June 5

Jamestown 5, Courtland 3

Sherando 5, John Handley 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Jamestown 5, Sherando 0

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) vs. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 9 a.m.

Miranda McCoy (Eastern View) vs. Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 6-0, 6-1.

Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run) d. Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee), 6-0, 6-1.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Kennedy and London vs. Rotaru and Bhide, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0

James Monroe 5, New Kent 3

Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0

Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0

Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Abingdon 2

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Valentina Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon), 9 a.m.

Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) vs. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb), 6-0, 6-0.

Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 6-3, 6-1.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Wimmer and Woodall vs. Ribera and Wiatt, noon.

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2

Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0

Marion 5, Glenvar 3

Radford 5, John Battle 0

Monday, June 5

Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0

Marion 5, Radford 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Marion 5, Poquoson 2

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry) vs. Parker White (Marion), 9 a.m.

Ellen Waag (East Rockingham) vs. Lydia Pratt (Radford), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry), 6-3, 6-0.

Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) d. Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock), 6-0, 6-1.

Friday, June 9

Championship

White and Austin vs. Gustafson and Flynn, noon

Friday, June 9

Championship

White and Austin vs. Gustafson and Flynn, noon

—

CLASS 1 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4

Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0

Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2

George Wythe 5, Grundy 0

Monday, June 5

Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1

George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Rappahannock 5, George Wythe 4

CLASS 1 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Madison Green (Middlesex) vs. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 9 a.m.

Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap) vs. Maggie Minton (George Wythe), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) d. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 6-1, 7-5.

Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax) d. Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap), 6-2, 7-5.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Wonderling and Williams vs. Sturgill and Huff, noon.