Cardinal News 250

Virginia’s Stories. A Nation’s Birth.

Cardinal News is embarking on a three-year project to tell the little-known stories of Virginia’s role in the march to independence in advance of the nation’s observation of its 250th anniversary, or semiquincentennial.

“Cardinal News 250: Virginia’s Stories. A Nation’s Birth” will begin in November 2023 and continue through 2026. The monthly stories will address historical events, people and places across the state and will advance Virginians’ understanding of the role of our ancestors beyond the stories found in classroom history books.

The project is made possible in part by funding from the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission.

