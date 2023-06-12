Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Botetourt County man sentenced to six years in U.S. Capitol riots case. — The Roanoke Times.

Culture:

Construction begins on statue for Lynchburg’s first African American mayor. — WSET-TV.

Education:

With parking at premium, Virginia Tech encouraging alternate transportation. — The Roanoke Times.

Economy:

With bankruptcy filing, AeroFarms to shift focus, energy to Danville-area vertical facility. — Danville Register & Bee.

Environment:

AEP Foundation donates new boat for Water Quality Monitoring Program. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

