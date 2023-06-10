Slightly gray skies draped several Virginia High School League spring sports venues Friday, but they hardly diminished all the gold medals and blue ribbons won by Southwest Virginia athletes.
Championship tennis took the stage with five area doubles teams winning VHSL titles and eight singles players advancing to Saturday finals.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s tandem of freshman Ana Maria Rincon and senior Sawyer Stephenson won the Class 5 doubles championship with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou of Richmond’s J.R. Tucker High at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Rincon and Stephenson became the first girls state doubles champions in school history and just the third PH girls pairing to make a final according to the VHSL record book.
Rincon will go for the singles title Saturday against Menchville’s Tori Epps after both won Friday semifinals.
That was just the start as three more girls duos and one boys tandem brought home titles in championship matches in lower enrollment divisions at Virginia Tech, with three of the matches going to the limit
Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall edged Maggie Walker’s Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) as the VHSL opted to play a 10-point super-tiebreak instead of a third set in 2023.
Wimmer and Ribera will play for the Class 3 singles title Saturday at Tech.
Galax’s Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff had an even closer match before edging Rappahannock’s Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8) in the Class 1 girls final.
John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin went the distance for a 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-5) victory over Riverheads’ Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins in the Class 2 boys match.
Glenvar’s Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn stopped Marion’s Parker White and Maddie Austin 7-5, 6-2 in the Class 2 girls final.
Area singles players will be involved in four other championship matches Saturday morning:
Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley vs. Goochland’s Evan Bernstine (Class 3 boys).
Glenvar’s Alec McIlwain vs. Richlands’ Robert Clem (Class 2 boys).
Radford’s Lydia Pratt vs. Marion’s Parker White (Class 2 girls).
George Wythe’s Maggie Minton vs. Middlesex’s Madison Green (Class 1 girls).
Plenty of other celebrations took place around the state in what the VHSL calls its Spring Jubilee.
Thirteen area teams in baseball, softball and soccer won games Friday to reach Saturday finals:
In baseball, Patrick County (Class 2) and Auburn and Lebanon (Class 1).
In softball, Halifax County (Class 4), Northside (Class 3), James River and Tazewell (Class 2) and Auburn and Lebanon (Class 1).
In boys soccer, Glenvar (Class 2).
In girls soccer, Central-Wise (Class 2) and in a rematch of the 2021 state final Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn (Class 1).
Auburn leads all state classifications with three teams aiming for championships Saturday.
Coming just short of berths in state finals with semifinal losses Saturday were Cave Spring, Liberty Christian and Alleghany in baseball; Cave Spring in softball; Radford, Giles and Galax in boys soccer and Glenvar in girls soccer.
BASEBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2
Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3
Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2
James Madison 9, West Springfield 3
Friday, June 9
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Westfield 4, Freedom-South Riding 2
James Madison 4, Charles Colgan 3
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Westfield vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 5
Monday, June 5
Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1
Tuesday, June 6
Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3
Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3
Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Independence 6, Nansemond River 3
Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 1
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Independence vs. Frank Cox, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Hanover 5, Jamestown 0
James Wood 3, Amherst County 2
Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4
Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Hanover 2, James Wood 0
Smithfield 1, Tuscarora 0
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Hanover vs. Smithfield, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Caroline 7, Lakeland 0
Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings
New Kent 5, Brentsville 0
Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S.
Caroline 9, Cave Spring 7
New Kent 12, Liberty Christian 9
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S.
Championship
Caroline vs. New Kent, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1
Patrick County 10, John Battle 3
Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3
Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings
Friday, June 9
At Kiwanis Field, Salem
Poquoson 5, Alleghany 4
Patrick County 10, Buckingham County 3
Saturday, June 10
Championship
At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem
Poquoson vs. Patrick County, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1
Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings
Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5
Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2
Friday, June 9
Lebanon 4, Middlesex 1
Auburn 5, Lancaster 0
Saturday, June 10
At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem
Championship
Lebanon vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0
James Madison 7, James Robinson 2
Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2
Friday, June 9
McLean 2, Lake Braddock 0
Friday, June 9
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
James Madison 2, Osbourn Park 1
McLean 4, Floyd Kellam 3
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
James Madison vs. McLean, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0
Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0
Hickory 12, Granby 11
Riverside 9, Midlothian 5
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Woodgrove 2, Nansemond River 0
Hickory 4, Riverside 3
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Woodgrove vs. Hickory, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Hanover 5, Smithfield 1
Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1
Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1
Halifax County 16, James Wood 9
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Louisa County 5, Hanover 4
Halifax County 13, Spotsylvania 7
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Louisa County vs. Halifax County, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
York 15, Brentsville 3
Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6
New Kent 18, Skyline 0
Northside 11, Rustburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
York 12, Cave Spring 9
Northside 1, New Kent 0
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
York vs. Northside, 11 a.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Page County 3, Poquoson 1
Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1
King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings
James River 3, John Battle 2
Friday, June 9
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Tazewell 5, Page County 0
James River 2, King William 1
Saturday, June 10
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Championship
Tazewell vs. James River, 1 p.m.
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0
Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings
Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4
Auburn 4, Eastside 1
Friday, June 9
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Rye Cove 4, Central-Lunenburg 1
Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0
Saturday, June 10
At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville
Championship
Rye Cove vs. Auburn, 10 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8
Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1
James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6
James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5
Tuesday, June 6
James Madison 12, James Robinson 8
Thursday, June 8
Cosby 7, Battlefield 5
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
James Madison vs. Cosby, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 5
First round
Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9
Tuesday, June 6
Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11, OT
Thursday, June 8
Douglas Freeman 12, Midlothian 10
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Riverside vs. Douglas Freeman, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2
E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9
Dominion 16, Meridian 8
Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8
Tuesday, June 6
Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3
Dominion d. Broad Run
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Atlee vs. Dominion, 11 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS 6
Quarterfinals
Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15
Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3
Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4
James Robinson 7, James Madison 6
Thursday, June 8
Battlefield 18, Charles Colgan 5
Oakton 16, James Robinson 8
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Battlefield vs. Oakton, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 5
First round
Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8
Riverside 20, Bayside 3
Tuesday, June 6
Independence 13, Riverside 11
Wednesday, June 7
Douglas Freeman 19, Deep Run 2
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Independence vs. Douglas Freeman, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Quarterfinals
Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7
Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5
Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0
Meridian 20, Lightridge 6
Tuesday, June 6
Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10
Dominion 18, Meridian 9
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Western Albemarle vs. Dominion, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis wins on PKs)
Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0
Hayfield 3, Langley 0
Friday, June 9
Landstown 2, Battlefield 0
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Floyd Kellam vs. Hayfield, 9 a.m.
Landstown vs. John Lewis, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3
Frank Cox 4, Granby 1
Riverside 2, Deep Run 1
Wednesday, June 7
Albemarle 3, Douglas Freeman 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Princess Anne 2, Albemarle 2 (Princess Anne wins in PKs)
Frank Cox 2, Riverside 1
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Princess Anne vs. Frank Cox, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Jamestown 5, Courtland 0
Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1
Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0
Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Jamestown 2, Jefferson Forest 1
Smithfield vs. Loudoun County
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Meridian 5, Lafayette 0
Tabb 6, Goochland 0
Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0
Wednesday, June 7
Monticello 2, Magna Vista 1
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Meridian 2, Monticello 0
Charlottesville 3, Tabb 1
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Meridian vs. Charlottesville, 12:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2
Radford 2, Virginia High 1
Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2
Glenvar 9, Graham 0
Friday, June 9
At Roanoke College, Salem
Clarke County 2, Radford 1
Glenvar 5, Poquoson 1
Saturday, June 10
At Roanoke College
Championship
Clarke County vs. Glenvar, 12:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 1
Tuesday, June 6
Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0
Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)
Northampton 6, Franklin 0
Galax 4, Honaker 0
Friday, June 9
At Spartan Field, Salem
Westmoreland 2, Giles 1
Northampton 4, Galax 1
Saturday, June 10
At Spartan Field, Salem
Championship
Westmoreland vs. Northampton, 12:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 6
Tuesday, June 6
Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins 3-1 in PKs)
Oakton 1, Fairfax 0
James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0
Friday, June 9
Battlefield 2, Cosby 1
Saturday, June 10
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Battlefield vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.
Charles Colgan vs. Oakton, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
At John Champe H.S., Aldie
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon
—
CLASS 5
Tuesday, June 6
First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0
Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0
Princess Anne 6, Maury 0
Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0
Friday, June 9
At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn
Independence 4, First Colonial 3
Deep Run 6, Princess Anne 3
Saturday, June 10
At Riverside H.S., Leesburg
Championship
Independence vs. Deep Run 6, 12:30 p.m.
—
CLASS 4
Tuesday, June 6
Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2
Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0
Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)
Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0
Friday, June 9
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Western Albemarle 2, Great Bridge 0
Tuscarora 2, Smithfield 0
Saturday, June 10
At Spotsylvania H.S.
Championship
Western Albemarle vs. Tuscarora, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 3
Tuesday, June 6
Brentsville 2, York 1
Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0
Lafayette 2, Meridian 0
Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0
Friday, June 9
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Brentsville 2, Charlottesville 0
Lafayette 2, Wilson Memorial 0
Saturday, June 10
At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg
Championship
Brentsville vs. Lafayette, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 2
Tuesday, June 6
Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1
Glenvar 4, Graham 2
Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT
Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0
Friday, June 9
At Roanoke College
Clarke County 6, Glenvar 0
Central-Wise, 2, Bruton 0
Saturday, June 10
At Roanoke College
Championship
Clarke County vs. Central-Wise, 10 a.m.
—
CLASS 1
Saturday, June 3
Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit
Tuesday, June 6
Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0
Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)
Northampton 10, Altavista 0
Friday, June 9
At Spartan Field, Salem
Auburn 2, Riverheads 1
Eastern Montgomery 9, Northampton 0
Saturday, June 10
At Spartan Field, Salem
Championship
Auburn vs. Eastern Montgomery, 10 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
CLASS 6 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3
Cosby 5, Battlefield 2
Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1
Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0
Tuesday, June 6
Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 1
Langley 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 1
CLASS 6 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown) d. Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes), 6-3, 6-4.
Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 6-0, 6-2.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Elkhalifi vs. Staton, 9 a.m.
CLASS 6 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley) d. Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby), 6-2, 6-0.
Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 6-1, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Gupta and Galov d. Staton and Villasmil, 0-6, 6-0, 1-0 (12-10).
—
CLASS 5 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maury 5, Hickory 4
Frank Cox 5, Granby 0
Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1
Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0
Monday, June 5
Frank Cox 5, Maury 1
Deep Run 5, Mills Godwin 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Deep Run 5, Frank Cox 0
CLASS 5 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 6-2, 6-3.
Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman) d. Matthew Onoff (Menchville), 6-0, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Lee vs. Chou, 9 a.m.
CLASS 5 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 6-3, 6-3.
Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run) d. Patrick Stiles and Zachary Felts (Maury), 6-2, 6-0.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Fleishman and Kroodsma d. Lee and Stoney, 6-3, 6-2.
—
CLASS 4 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Hanover 5, Jamestown 0
Grafton 5, Eastern View 4
Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2
Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0
Monday, June 5
Hanover 5, Grafton 4
Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Western Albemarle 5, Hanover 1
CLASS 4 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) d. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 6-2, 6-1.
Sid Dabhade (Lightridge) d. Jamison Wallace (Powhatan), 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4).
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Christiansen vs. Dadhade, 9 p.m.
CLASS 4 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle) d. Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton), 6-4, 6-3.
Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge) d. Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover), 6-1, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Eby and Kielbasa d. Dabhade and Buneti, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
—
CLASS 3 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0
Tabb 5, Goochland 2
Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1
Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0
Monday, June 5
Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3
Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Maggie Walker 5, Monticello 1
CLASS 3 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg) d. Nicolas Crespo (Tabb), 6-3, 6-2.
Evan Bernstine (Goochland) d. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 6-0, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Beasley vs. Bernstine, 9 a.m.
CLASS 3 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg) d. Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette), 6-2, 6-3.
Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) d. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 7-5, 6-3.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Bernstine and Peskin d. Beasley and Rasor, 7-5, 6-1.
—
CLASS 2 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0
Bruton 5, Clarke County 0
Floyd County 5, John Battle 4
Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0
Monday, June 5
Bruton 5, Riverheads 1
Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Glenvar 5, Bruton 2
CLASS 2 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, Jun
Robert Clem (Richlands) d. Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton), 6-1, 6-0.
Alec McIlwain (Glenvar) d. Cayden Swats (Riverheads), 6j-4, 6-3.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Clem vs. McIlwain, 9 a.m.
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle) d. Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton), 6-1, 6-3.
Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) d. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 6-3, 7-5.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Crabtree and Hamlin d. Swats and Higgins, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-5).
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 6 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0
Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3
Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0
James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0
Monday, June 5
Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3
Langley 5, James Madison 1
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 0
CLASS 6 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Simone Bergeron (James Madison) d. Meghan Moore (Cosby)
Sofia Raval (Battlefield) d. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Bergeron vs. Raval, 9 a.m.
CLASS 6 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley) d. Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby), 6-0, 6-0.
Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson) d. Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Talarek and Henrysonn-Gibbs d. Sultanaeva and Mew, 6-1, 6-4.
—
CLASS 5 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Frank Cox 5, Maury 2
Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0
Riverside 5, Deep Run 3
Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1
Monday, June 5
Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0
Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Douglas Freeman 5, Princess Anne 2
CLASS 5 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-0.
Tori Epps (Menchville) d. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 6-1, 6-0.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Rincon vs. Epps, 9 a.m.
CLASS 5 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-1.
Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker) d. Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury), 6-0, 6-4.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Rincon and Stephenson d. Kidambi and Michalopoulou, 6-4, 6-4.
—
CLASS 4 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4
Jamestown 5, Atlee 0
Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4
John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1
Monday, June 5
Jamestown 5, Courtland 3
Sherando 5, John Handley 3
Thursday, June 8
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Championship
Jamestown 5, Sherando 0
CLASS 4 SINGLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Friday, June 9
Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 6-2, 6-0.
Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run) d. Miranda McCoy (Eastern View), 6-4, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Kennedy vs. Rotaru, 9 a.m.
CLASS 4 DOUBLES
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, June 8
Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 6-0, 6-1.
Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run) d. Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee), 6-0, 6-1.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Rotaru and Bhide d. Kennedy and London, 6-3, 7-5.
—
CLASS 3 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0
James Monroe 5, New Kent 3
Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0
Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0
Monday, June 5
Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0
Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Maggie Walker 5, Abingdon 2
CLASS 3 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo (Tabb), 6-2, 6-3.
Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 6-0, 6-0.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Wimmer vs. Ribera, 9 a.m.
CLASS 3 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb), 6-0, 6-0.
Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 6-3, 6-1.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Wimmer and Woodall d. Ribera and Wiatt, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7).
—
CLASS 2 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2
Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0
Marion 5, Glenvar 3
Radford 5, John Battle 0
Monday, June 5
Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0
Marion 5, Radford 4
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Marion 5, Poquoson 2
CLASS 2 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Parker White (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry), 6-2, 6-1.
Lydia Pratt (Radford) d. Ellen Waag (East Rockingham), 6-1, 6-1.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
White vs. Pratt, 9 a.m.
CLASS 2 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)
Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) d. Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock)
Friday, June 9
Championship
Gustafson and Flynn d. White and Austin, 7-5, 6-2.
—
CLASS 1 TEAM
Quarterfinals
Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4
Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0
Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2
George Wythe 5, Grundy 0
Monday, June 5
Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1
George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2
Thursday, June 8
At Virginia Tech
Championship
Rappahannock 5, George Wythe 4
CLASS 1 SINGLES
At Virginia Tech
Friday, June 9
Madison Green (Middlesex) d. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 6-1, 6-0.
Maggie Minton (George Wythe) d. Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap), 6-1, 6-0.
Saturday, June 10
Championship
Green vs. Minton, 9 a.m.
CLASS 1 DOUBLES
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, June 8
Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) d. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 6-1, 7-5.
Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax) d. Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap), 6-2, 7-5.
Friday, June 9
Championship
Sturgill and Huff d. Wonderling and Williams, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8).