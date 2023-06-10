Slightly gray skies draped several Virginia High School League spring sports venues Friday, but they hardly diminished all the gold medals and blue ribbons won by Southwest Virginia athletes.

Championship tennis took the stage with five area doubles teams winning VHSL titles and eight singles players advancing to Saturday finals.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke’s tandem of freshman Ana Maria Rincon and senior Sawyer Stephenson won the Class 5 doubles championship with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou of Richmond’s J.R. Tucker High at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Rincon and Stephenson became the first girls state doubles champions in school history and just the third PH girls pairing to make a final according to the VHSL record book.

Rincon will go for the singles title Saturday against Menchville’s Tori Epps after both won Friday semifinals.

That was just the start as three more girls duos and one boys tandem brought home titles in championship matches in lower enrollment divisions at Virginia Tech, with three of the matches going to the limit

Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall edged Maggie Walker’s Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7) as the VHSL opted to play a 10-point super-tiebreak instead of a third set in 2023.

Wimmer and Ribera will play for the Class 3 singles title Saturday at Tech.

Galax’s Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff had an even closer match before edging Rappahannock’s Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8) in the Class 1 girls final.

John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin went the distance for a 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-5) victory over Riverheads’ Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins in the Class 2 boys match.

Glenvar’s Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn stopped Marion’s Parker White and Maddie Austin 7-5, 6-2 in the Class 2 girls final.

Area singles players will be involved in four other championship matches Saturday morning:

Christiansburg’s Lucas Beasley vs. Goochland’s Evan Bernstine (Class 3 boys).

Glenvar’s Alec McIlwain vs. Richlands’ Robert Clem (Class 2 boys).

Radford’s Lydia Pratt vs. Marion’s Parker White (Class 2 girls).

George Wythe’s Maggie Minton vs. Middlesex’s Madison Green (Class 1 girls).

Plenty of other celebrations took place around the state in what the VHSL calls its Spring Jubilee.

Thirteen area teams in baseball, softball and soccer won games Friday to reach Saturday finals:

In baseball, Patrick County (Class 2) and Auburn and Lebanon (Class 1).

In softball, Halifax County (Class 4), Northside (Class 3), James River and Tazewell (Class 2) and Auburn and Lebanon (Class 1).

In boys soccer, Glenvar (Class 2).

In girls soccer, Central-Wise (Class 2) and in a rematch of the 2021 state final Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn (Class 1).

Auburn leads all state classifications with three teams aiming for championships Saturday.

Coming just short of berths in state finals with semifinal losses Saturday were Cave Spring, Liberty Christian and Alleghany in baseball; Cave Spring in softball; Radford, Giles and Galax in boys soccer and Glenvar in girls soccer.

BASEBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2

Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3

Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2

James Madison 9, West Springfield 3

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Westfield 4, Freedom-South Riding 2

James Madison 4, Charles Colgan 3

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Westfield vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

Monday, June 5

Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3

Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3

Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Independence 6, Nansemond River 3

Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 1

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Independence vs. Frank Cox, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

James Wood 3, Amherst County 2

Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4

Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Hanover 2, James Wood 0

Smithfield 1, Tuscarora 0

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Hanover vs. Smithfield, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Caroline 7, Lakeland 0

Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings

New Kent 5, Brentsville 0

Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S.

Caroline 9, Cave Spring 7

New Kent 12, Liberty Christian 9

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S.

Championship

Caroline vs. New Kent, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1

Patrick County 10, John Battle 3

Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3

Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings

Friday, June 9

At Kiwanis Field, Salem

Poquoson 5, Alleghany 4

Patrick County 10, Buckingham County 3

Saturday, June 10

Championship

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Poquoson vs. Patrick County, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1

Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings

Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5

Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2

Friday, June 9

Lebanon 4, Middlesex 1

Auburn 5, Lancaster 0

Saturday, June 10

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Championship

Lebanon vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0

James Madison 7, James Robinson 2

Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2

Friday, June 9

McLean 2, Lake Braddock 0

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

James Madison 2, Osbourn Park 1

McLean 4, Floyd Kellam 3

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

James Madison vs. McLean, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0

Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0

Hickory 12, Granby 11

Riverside 9, Midlothian 5

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Woodgrove 2, Nansemond River 0

Hickory 4, Riverside 3

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Woodgrove vs. Hickory, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Smithfield 1

Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1

Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1

Halifax County 16, James Wood 9

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Louisa County 5, Hanover 4

Halifax County 13, Spotsylvania 7

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Louisa County vs. Halifax County, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

York 15, Brentsville 3

Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6

New Kent 18, Skyline 0

Northside 11, Rustburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

York 12, Cave Spring 9

Northside 1, New Kent 0

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

York vs. Northside, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Page County 3, Poquoson 1

Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1

King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings

James River 3, John Battle 2

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Tazewell 5, Page County 0

James River 2, King William 1

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Tazewell vs. James River, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0

Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings

Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4

Auburn 4, Eastside 1

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Rye Cove 4, Central-Lunenburg 1

Auburn 1, Buffalo Gap 0

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Rye Cove vs. Auburn, 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8

Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1

James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6

James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5

Tuesday, June 6

James Madison 12, James Robinson 8

Thursday, June 8

Cosby 7, Battlefield 5

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

James Madison vs. Cosby, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

First round

Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9

Tuesday, June 6

Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11, OT

Thursday, June 8

Douglas Freeman 12, Midlothian 10

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Riverside vs. Douglas Freeman, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2

E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9

Dominion 16, Meridian 8

Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8

Tuesday, June 6

Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3

Dominion d. Broad Run

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Atlee vs. Dominion, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15

Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3

Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4

James Robinson 7, James Madison 6

Thursday, June 8

Battlefield 18, Charles Colgan 5

Oakton 16, James Robinson 8

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Battlefield vs. Oakton, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

First round

Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8

Riverside 20, Bayside 3

Tuesday, June 6

Independence 13, Riverside 11

Wednesday, June 7

Douglas Freeman 19, Deep Run 2

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Independence vs. Douglas Freeman, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7

Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5

Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0

Meridian 20, Lightridge 6

Tuesday, June 6

Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10

Dominion 18, Meridian 9

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Western Albemarle vs. Dominion, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis wins on PKs)

Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0

Hayfield 3, Langley 0

Friday, June 9

Landstown 2, Battlefield 0

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Floyd Kellam vs. Hayfield, 9 a.m.

Landstown vs. John Lewis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3

Frank Cox 4, Granby 1

Riverside 2, Deep Run 1

Wednesday, June 7

Albemarle 3, Douglas Freeman 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Princess Anne 2, Albemarle 2 (Princess Anne wins in PKs)

Frank Cox 2, Riverside 1

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Princess Anne vs. Frank Cox, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Jamestown 5, Courtland 0

Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0

Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Jamestown 2, Jefferson Forest 1

Smithfield vs. Loudoun County

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Meridian 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 6, Goochland 0

Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

Wednesday, June 7

Monticello 2, Magna Vista 1

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Meridian 2, Monticello 0

Charlottesville 3, Tabb 1

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Meridian vs. Charlottesville, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2

Radford 2, Virginia High 1

Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2

Glenvar 9, Graham 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College, Salem

Clarke County 2, Radford 1

Glenvar 5, Poquoson 1

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Clarke County vs. Glenvar, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0

Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)

Northampton 6, Franklin 0

Galax 4, Honaker 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Westmoreland 2, Giles 1

Northampton 4, Galax 1

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Westmoreland vs. Northampton, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins 3-1 in PKs)

Oakton 1, Fairfax 0

James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0

Friday, June 9

Battlefield 2, Cosby 1

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Battlefield vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.

Charles Colgan vs. Oakton, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0

Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0

Princess Anne 6, Maury 0

Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0

Friday, June 9

At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn

Independence 4, First Colonial 3

Deep Run 6, Princess Anne 3

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Independence vs. Deep Run 6, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2

Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0

Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)

Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Western Albemarle 2, Great Bridge 0

Tuscarora 2, Smithfield 0

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Western Albemarle vs. Tuscarora, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Brentsville 2, York 1

Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0

Lafayette 2, Meridian 0

Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Brentsville 2, Charlottesville 0

Lafayette 2, Wilson Memorial 0

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Brentsville vs. Lafayette, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1

Glenvar 4, Graham 2

Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT

Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College

Clarke County 6, Glenvar 0

Central-Wise, 2, Bruton 0

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Clarke County vs. Central-Wise, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 1

Saturday, June 3

Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit

Tuesday, June 6

Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0

Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)

Northampton 10, Altavista 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Auburn 2, Riverheads 1

Eastern Montgomery 9, Northampton 0

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Auburn vs. Eastern Montgomery, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3

Cosby 5, Battlefield 2

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1

Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0

Tuesday, June 6

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 1

Langley 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 1

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown) d. Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes), 6-3, 6-4.

Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 6-0, 6-2.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Elkhalifi vs. Staton, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley) d. Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby), 6-2, 6-0.

Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) d. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 6-1, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Gupta and Galov d. Staton and Villasmil, 0-6, 6-0, 1-0 (12-10).

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maury 5, Hickory 4

Frank Cox 5, Granby 0

Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1

Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0

Monday, June 5

Frank Cox 5, Maury 1

Deep Run 5, Mills Godwin 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Deep Run 5, Frank Cox 0

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 6-2, 6-3.

Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman) d. Matthew Onoff (Menchville), 6-0, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Lee vs. Chou, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) d. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 6-3, 6-3.

Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run) d. Patrick Stiles and Zachary Felts (Maury), 6-2, 6-0.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Fleishman and Kroodsma d. Lee and Stoney, 6-3, 6-2.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

Grafton 5, Eastern View 4

Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2

Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0

Monday, June 5

Hanover 5, Grafton 4

Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Western Albemarle 5, Hanover 1

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) d. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 6-2, 6-1.

Sid Dabhade (Lightridge) d. Jamison Wallace (Powhatan), 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4).

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Christiansen vs. Dadhade, 9 p.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle) d. Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton), 6-4, 6-3.

Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge) d. Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover), 6-1, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Eby and Kielbasa d. Dabhade and Buneti, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 5, Goochland 2

Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1

Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3

Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Monticello 1

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg) d. Nicolas Crespo (Tabb), 6-3, 6-2.

Evan Bernstine (Goochland) d. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 6-0, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Beasley vs. Bernstine, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg) d. Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette), 6-2, 6-3.

Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) d. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 7-5, 6-3.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Bernstine and Peskin d. Beasley and Rasor, 7-5, 6-1.

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0

Bruton 5, Clarke County 0

Floyd County 5, John Battle 4

Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0

Monday, June 5

Bruton 5, Riverheads 1

Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Glenvar 5, Bruton 2

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, Jun

Robert Clem (Richlands) d. Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton), 6-1, 6-0.

Alec McIlwain (Glenvar) d. Cayden Swats (Riverheads), 6j-4, 6-3.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Clem vs. McIlwain, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle) d. Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton), 6-1, 6-3.

Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) d. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 6-3, 7-5.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Crabtree and Hamlin d. Swats and Higgins, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-5).

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0

James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0

Monday, June 5

Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3

Langley 5, James Madison 1

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Langley 5, Freedom-South Riding 0

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Simone Bergeron (James Madison) d. Meghan Moore (Cosby)

Sofia Raval (Battlefield) d. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Bergeron vs. Raval, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley) d. Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby), 6-0, 6-0.

Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson) d. Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield), 6-2, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Talarek and Henrysonn-Gibbs d. Sultanaeva and Mew, 6-1, 6-4.

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Frank Cox 5, Maury 2

Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0

Riverside 5, Deep Run 3

Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1

Monday, June 5

Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0

Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Douglas Freeman 5, Princess Anne 2

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-0.

Tori Epps (Menchville) d. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 6-1, 6-0.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Rincon vs. Epps, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) d. Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne), 6-0, 6-1.

Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker) d. Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury), 6-0, 6-4.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Rincon and Stephenson d. Kidambi and Michalopoulou, 6-4, 6-4.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4

Jamestown 5, Atlee 0

Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4

John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1

Monday, June 5

Jamestown 5, Courtland 3

Sherando 5, John Handley 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Jamestown 5, Sherando 0

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 6-2, 6-0.

Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run) d. Miranda McCoy (Eastern View), 6-4, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Kennedy vs. Rotaru, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) d. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 6-0, 6-1.

Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run) d. Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee), 6-0, 6-1.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Rotaru and Bhide d. Kennedy and London, 6-3, 7-5.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0

James Monroe 5, New Kent 3

Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0

Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0

Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker 5, Abingdon 2

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo (Tabb), 6-2, 6-3.

Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 6-0, 6-0.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Wimmer vs. Ribera, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon) d. Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb), 6-0, 6-0.

Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) d. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 6-3, 6-1.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Wimmer and Woodall d. Ribera and Wiatt, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-7).

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2

Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0

Marion 5, Glenvar 3

Radford 5, John Battle 0

Monday, June 5

Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0

Marion 5, Radford 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Marion 5, Poquoson 2

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Parker White (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry), 6-2, 6-1.

Lydia Pratt (Radford) d. Ellen Waag (East Rockingham), 6-1, 6-1.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

White vs. Pratt, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion) d. Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)

Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar) d. Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock)

Friday, June 9

Championship

Gustafson and Flynn d. White and Austin, 7-5, 6-2.

—

CLASS 1 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4

Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0

Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2

George Wythe 5, Grundy 0

Monday, June 5

Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1

George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Rappahannock 5, George Wythe 4

CLASS 1 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Madison Green (Middlesex) d. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 6-1, 6-0.

Maggie Minton (George Wythe) d. Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap), 6-1, 6-0.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Green vs. Minton, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) d. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 6-1, 7-5.

Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax) d. Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap), 6-2, 7-5.

Friday, June 9Bri

Championship

Sturgill and Huff d. Wonderling and Williams, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8).