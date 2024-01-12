Burruss Hall at Virginia Tech. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.
Burruss Hall at Virginia Tech. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Virginia Tech receives two $1 million endowment commitments. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Charges from Roanoke County School Board meeting to be dismissed after community service. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Kinship care tops administration social services agenda. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Charlotte County supervisor charged with perjury after state investigation. — WDBJ-TV.

Vinton man convicted of election fraud, turning false signatures for Bedford supervisor seat. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Roanoke council race: Democrats Cobb, Nash make campaign announcements. — The Roanoke Times (paywall)

Economy:

Bedford board OKs contract for broadband project with Shentel. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Former Gentry Locke managing partner dies. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.