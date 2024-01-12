Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Virginia Tech receives two $1 million endowment commitments. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Charges from Roanoke County School Board meeting to be dismissed after community service. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Kinship care tops administration social services agenda. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Charlotte County supervisor charged with perjury after state investigation. — WDBJ-TV.

Vinton man convicted of election fraud, turning false signatures for Bedford supervisor seat. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Roanoke council race: Democrats Cobb, Nash make campaign announcements. — The Roanoke Times (paywall)

Economy:

Bedford board OKs contract for broadband project with Shentel. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Former Gentry Locke managing partner dies. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.