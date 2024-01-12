New River Community College president announces retirement

Pat Huber, who has led New River Community College since 2017, will retire as president at the end of the year, the college announced Thursday.

Huber joined the college faculty in 1988 as a part-time English instructor and taught night classes, according to a news release announcing her retirement. Over the years, she served as a division dean and academic vice president.

Huber was the sixth person, and the first woman, to serve as the college’s permanent president, according to Emory & Henry University, where she received her bachelor’s degree. She also received a doctorate in community college leadership from Old Dominion University, a master’s degree from West Virginia University and and an associate degree from Wytheville Community College, according to Emory & Henry.

Plans for selection of Huber’s successor will be announced at a later date, the college said.

* * *

Danville Community College seeks students for annual Idea Fair

Danville Community College is seeking students from across the region to participate in its annual Idea Fair, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 20 in the Temple Building.

The Idea Fair is designed to support the development of new, creative entrepreneurial ideas.

“We have seen some amazing, unique, and creative projects come from our annual Idea Fair,” Cornelius Johnson, vice president of academic affairs and student services, said in a news release. “Participants always come prepared with well-thought-out projects and ideas that they have put a lot of work into. It is inspiring to see the collective innovation of students from our region.”

To participate, students submit their original entrepreneurial ideas to be judged by a panel of volunteers. Projects will be judged on originality, creativity, project design, presentation, innovation, diversity, economic impact, sustainability and how well the project solves a relevant problem.

Winners will receive cash prizes.

The registration deadline is March 1. To register, visit www.danville.edu/ideafair2024

* * *

Roanoke County launches connectivity survey

Roanoke County has launched a new resident connectivity survey to gauge internet and cellphone connectivity needs countywide.

One representative from each household is asked to take the survey, which can be accessed at www.roanokecountyva.gov/connected. Residents who need help to complete the survey may request it at any of the county’s public libraries.

The survey is open through Feb. 14 and the results will be published later in the year.