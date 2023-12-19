This is a developing story. It will be updated when we get results from the Republican nominating event.

Democrats in Virginia’s 9th Senate District on Tuesday picked their candidate to run for the state Senate seat vacated by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg County, who is retiring for health reasons.

Tina Wyatt-Younger was elected the Democratic nominee in a four-way firehouse primary that the party hosted at seven locations across the district. Wyatt-Younger, a former member of South Boston Town Council and town vice mayor, got a total of 89 votes. She defeated Danville Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller (82 votes), Trudy Berry (39 votes) and Brenda Rather-Holman (25 votes).

Wyatt-Younger will face the GOP nominee in a special election on Jan. 9, one day before the General Assembly is set to convene for its 2024 session. Republicans are holding a mass meeting in Charlotte County on Tuesday evening to pick their nominee from among six candidates. The credentials committee reported 833 voters present. Republicans began voting shortly after 8 p.m. To win, a candidate must pass the 50% threshold. If no candidate wins on the first ballot, the two last-place candidates are dropped and four candidates advance on to a second ballot and so on.

Ruff announced Friday that he will retire from the state Senate after 23 years following a cancer diagnosis that he said will require “aggressive and ongoing” treatment. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2000 after serving six years in the House of Delegates.

Within hours of Ruff’s announcement, the first candidates declared their intention to run. Berry, a longtime Democratic activist, made news earlier this year when she — her party’s nominee to take on Ruff — was denied ballot access for the Nov. 9 election over an email error. Miller followed suit Monday, submitting his filing paper Tuesday morning.

The eight members of the 9th Senate District Republican Legislative Committee met Saturday to discuss their party’s nomination method, the date and location. Later in the evening, Will Pace, the panel’s chairman, called Tuesday’s mass meeting in Charlotte County.

Democrats announced their firehouse primary on Monday in the aftermath of a controversy around Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, the incoming Senate majority leader, who on Sunday morning called Berry, urging her to forfeit her candidacy in favor of Miller.

Later on Monday, the Mecklenburg County Democratic Committee said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Rather-Holman and Wyatt-Younger also declared their candidacies.