A little over one month after his reelection, Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg County, announced Friday that he will retire from the state Senate after 23 years for health reasons.

Democrat Trudy Berry, who was denied ballot access over an email error, said that she would run in the special election that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is required to set within 30 days of Ruff’s retirement.

Ruff, who was first elected to the state Senate in 2000 after serving six years in the House of Delegates, will complete his current term, which expires when the General Assembly convenes for its 2024 session on Jan 10. He was set to be the senior Republican on the budget-writing Senate Finance Committee.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent and serve the people of our communities,” Ruff said in a statement. “Whether on the Mecklenburg Board of Supervisors, in the House of Delegates, or in the Senate of Virginia, I believed public service was always about finding good policy solutions that improved the lives of those we represent. That was my goal every day in Richmond.”

Ruff said that he decided to step down because of a recent cancer diagnosis that will require “aggressive and ongoing” treatment. “I may not be able to devote 100% of my focus to doing the work needed in the General Assembly. Consequently, I believe now is the right time to retire,” he said in the statement.

Ruff currently represents the 9th Senate District, which includes Pittsylvania, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Lunenburg and Charlotte counties, parts of Prince Edward County, and Danville. The district leans Republican — Youngkin, the 2021 GOP nominee for governor, carried the district by more than 65%.

Ruff said that he was proud of his efforts in economic development, particularly in bringing Microsoft and other companies to the region. “The workforce training programs we instituted in our area are and will continue creating good paying jobs, allowing the next generation to live, build a career, and raise their families here,” he said.

He also hailed the investments made in his district’s communities through the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, on which he has served since its inception and that he currently chairs, and the Center for Rural Virginia, for which he serves as the chairman of the board of directors.

“In the General Assembly, I am most proud of the historic investments we were able to make in our community colleges. Every Virginian should have the opportunity to pursue a trade or higher education close to home, and we are so much closer to making that a reality,” he said.

In his statement, Ruff thanked his wife of 41 years and his family for their patience during the last 30 years. “I am looking forward to spending a lot more time with Jessie, my four children, and four grandchildren,” he said.

Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City County and the outgoing Senate minority leader, in a statement praised Ruff’s “unwavering dedication to the people and the region he represents,” and his commitment to Virginia.

“Frank’s fellow senators know him to be a ‘workhorse,’ tirelessly devoting the long days and hours necessary to pass landmark legislation, to protect Virginia’s rural heritage through his work with the Center for Rural Virginia and the Tobacco Commission, and to expanding opportunities for the people of his region through his leadership on workforce development and with our Community College system,” Norment said. “Frank’s work has changed countless lives for the better.”

As of Friday morning, no Republican had announced a bid for Ruff’s seat. Berry, the Democrat seeking to run, said that she would be filing soon.

“It has just come to my attention that Senator Frank Ruff is retiring for health reasons. I wish him the best as he attends to his health,” Berry said in an email.

Ruff’s departure means there will now be 18 new senators in the 40-member body.

Senate District 9. Courtesy of Virginia Supreme Court.