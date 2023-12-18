While Republicans in Virginia’s 9th Senate District are set to gather at a mass meeting in Charlotte County on Tuesday evening to elect their party’s nominee for the Jan. 9 special election, Democrats in the district will hold a firehouse primary at seven locations across the district.

Both parties are hoping to win the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg County, who announced on Friday that he would retire for health reasons before the General Assembly convenes for its 2024 session on Jan. 10. A total of six Republicans have since stepped up to run for the seat in the GOP-leaning district.

To date, longtime party activist Trudy Berry is the sole Democrat to formally announce her candidacy. Berry made news earlier this year when she — her party’s nominee to take on Ruff — was denied ballot access for the Nov. 9 election over an email error.

But on Sunday, Berry said she received a call from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax and the incoming Senate majority leader, urging her to forfeit her bid. “He asked me to step down from the Senate District 9 special election in favor of Vice Mayor Gary Miller of Danville,” Berry said in a text message.

Although Miller and no other Democrat have formally announced yet, the district’s Democratic State Senate Nominating Committee set a firehouse primary for between 6 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

Charlotte County

Drakes Branch Municipal Building

4801 Main St.

Drakes Branch

Halifax County

TJM Center

1011 Cluster Springs School

South Boston

Lunenburg County

Kenbridge Town Hall Conference Center

511 E. 5th Ave.

Kenbridge

Mecklenburg County

Boydton Library

1294 Jefferson St.

Boydton

Nottoway County

UBC Community Center and Gym

1719 West Virginia Ave.

Crewe

Pittsylvania County/Danville

Frank’s Pizza

13914 U.S. Highway 29

Chatham

Prince Edward County

(excluding the area around Farmville)

Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire Department

108 S. Boundary Road

Hampden Sydney