Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Charley Crockett, Shawn Mullins and more added to FloydFest lineup

Charley Crockett, The Record Company and Shawn Mullins are among 10 artists added Thursday to the FloydFest 24 lineup.

The festival is scheduled for July 24-28 in Check. Tickets are still available, but ticket prices increase on Jan. 1.

In November, festival organizers announced their first slate of performers, including headliner Sierra Ferrell. That was followed by news in November that acts including Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Victor Wooten would join the lineup. Earlier this month, a third round of bands, including Black Pumas and Leftover Salmon, was announced.

Other bands announced Thursday were Drayton Farley, Vincent Neil Emerson, Jaime Wyatt, Easy Star All-Stars, Ben Chapman, Hank, Pattie & The Current and The Dead Reckoning Plays The Allman Brothers.

The next round of lineup additions is set for mid-January, organizers said.

For more information about the lineup and tickets, visit floydfest.com.

* * *

Roanoke launches greenway information system

Roanoke Parks and Recreation has launched an alert system for the city’s greenway system.

Statusfy allows greenway users to see active and ongoing alerts, including short-term maintenance closures, long-term construction closures, flooding, detours or event alerts. Statusfy is not an emergency alert system and won’t provide trail condition information or up-to-the-minute hazard information.

Updates are available through the free Statusfy app, at PlayRoanoke.Statusfy.com, or via a phone hotline at 540-858-1409. Users can sign up for email and text alerts.

* * *

Downtown Farmville facade grants program now accepting applications

The Farmville Downtown Partnership is accepting applications for facade improvement grants.

The program, funded through a contribution from the Virginia Main Street Program, will provide grants of up to $10,000 to support the preservation and renovation of building fronts within the downtown district, according to a news release announcing the program. The awards will be matching grants, and applicants will need to invest $1 for every $2 in grant funding they receive.

Projects must be completed by Sept. 30, 2024.

Applications are due by Jan. 16, and winning projects will be announced by Jan. 31. Application guidelines are available at www.farmvilledowntown.com, at the Farmville Downtown Partnership office in High Bridge Plaza, or by emailing manager@farmvilledowntown.com.