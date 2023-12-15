Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia ABC official files whistleblower suit, alleging retaliation for reporting millions in losses. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Lynchburg City Council OKs additional $3 million to amphitheater project. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Courts:

Data breach at Berglund Automotive affected 51,000 customers, lawsuit claims. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Virginia Tech’s gamble in Northern Virginia is paying off. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

