Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

Black Pumas, Leftover Salmon added to FloydFest lineup

Organizers of FloydFest released a third slate of bands for the 2024 festival, including the Black Pumas, Leftover Salmon and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio.

Limited tickets are still available for the festival, which will run July 24-28 in Check, according to a news release announcing the new acts.

Also added to the emerging lineup for the festival are Allen Stone, KellerGrass featuring The Hillbenders, Little Stranger, S.G. Goodman, The Wilder Blue, Próxima Parada, J & The Causeways and Music Road Co.

Other bands already announced for the festival include Sierra Ferrell, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers. The fourth round of lineup additions is slated to come next week.

For more information and tickets, visit floydfest.com/.

Roanoke gun violence commission seeks grant applicants

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations focused on prevention, intervention and response initiatives to reduce gun violence.

These programs should focus on Northwest Roanoke, according to a news release from the city. The commission will award grants up to $30,000 for programs that focus on youth development, mental health and trauma-informed counseling for families affected by violence, workforce development, victim services and outreach, and neighborhood outreach and safety programs. Programs that receive a grant must be completed by June 30, 2024.

Grant applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, but interested applicants must attend a virtual grant application meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kdLnfpv9Q4iUwbeXUjDjqg

For more information, visit https://www.roanokeva.gov/FormCenter/2021-ARPA-Grant-Applications-44/American-Rescue-Plan-Act-Gun-Violence-Pr-218

Roanoke Valley Libraries launch mobile app

Roanoke Valley Libraries, consisting of libraries in Roanoke, Salem and Botetourt and Roanoke counties, has launched a new app, RVL Mobile.

Features of the free app include a digital library card, catalog searching, mobile checkout and meeting room bookings.

The app works on phones and tablets and is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.