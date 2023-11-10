A high-level Grateful Dead tribute band and a bunch of jazz-funk siblings are atop FloydFest’s second announcement of 2024 performers.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead is a collection of jamband vets including drummer Russo and his longtime partner, keyboardist Marco Benevento. The band, which puts its own spin on ever-popular Dead covers, moves to the top of the headliners list. Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, who played Jefferson Center in October, will return to the region for FloydFest 24~Horizon, organizers announced Friday morning.

Also on the Friday list were Jupiter & Okwess, The Nude Party, Eggy, Neighbor, Hogslop String Band, The Commonheart, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Empire Strikes Brass and The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A Tribute to John Prine.

The festival had previously announced Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Orgone and 11 other acts set to play July 24-28 for FloydFest’s first go-round at its new home, FestivalPark, in Check. Tickets are on sale at FloydFest.com.