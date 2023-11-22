Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? Sign up here for our free weekly events newsletter.

Nov. 24 and beyond: Elmwood on Ice returns to Roanoke

Elmwood on Ice returns for its eighth season of downtown ice skating in Roanoke.

The rink reopens for the season on Friday and runs through Jan. 28. It will again be in Elmwood Park and has space to accommodate up to 100 skaters.

The fees for admission are $10 to skate and $2 for skate rentals. Season passes will be available for $75.

Hours:

Friday: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: noon-7 p.m.

Extended hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. when schools are out (Roanoke city schedule)

To see the full schedule, visit www.ElmwoodOnIce.com.

* * *

Nov. 24 and beyond: Christmas village at Mountain Lake

The Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace comes to life Friday at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County.

The village, which will run through Jan. 1, will be open daily to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The pop-up village will offer entertainment, shopping, music and food, complete with a Christmas marketplace, Santa’s cabin, European biergarten, ice rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and more.

For a full schedule and details, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com.

* * *

Nov. 25: Lonesome River Band at Floyd Country Store

The Lonesome River Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Floyd Country Store.

Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association Banjo Player of the Year Sammy Shelor leads the group, which is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music. The band features two lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers (guitar) and Adam Miller (mandolin), Mike Hartgrove on fiddle and Kameron Keller on bass.

General admission tickets are $30.

* * *

Nov. 25: ‘Off the Wall’ community art exhibit in Pulaski

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley open a new community art exhibit, “Off the Wall,” on Saturday.

“Off the Wall” is a changing community art exhibit that features more than than 100 8-by-8-inch canvases that have been painted by members of surrounding communities. Participants include both novice and accomplished artists and a few surprises, such as former Gov. George Allen and current Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Each canvas is for sale for $10 and buyers can take it “off the wall” as it is purchased, so the composite art piece will be arranged and change over time. Some canvases will be available during the open house for those who would still like to paint one and contribute to the exhibit.

The exhibit opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, and refreshments will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 6.

For more information, visit FACNRV.org, email at info@FACNRV.org, or call 540-980-7363.

* * *

Nov. 25: Artist reception at Glencoe in Radford

Glencoe Mansion, Museum and Gallery in Radford will kick off its multiartist winter-themed exhibit, “Winter in the Valley,” with an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibition features more than 25 pieces of original art in a variety of mediums and styles. It will be on display until Jan. 28.

Glencoe Mansion is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.

* * *

Nov. 27: Tree lighting at Appalachian College of Pharmacy

The Appalachian College of Pharmacy will host a community Christmas tree lighting on its Oakwood campus at 6 p.m. Nov. 27.

Christmas carols will be led by Garden Baptist, and My Cup Runneth Over food truck will be on site, offering hot chocolate and coffee for purchase.

* * *

Nov. 29 and beyond: ‘Elf the Musical’ in Roanoke

“Elf the Musical” opens Nov. 29 at Mill Mountain Theatre in Roanoke.

Based on the movie starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, “Elf the Musical” follows Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s toy bag on Christmas Eve and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised as an honorary elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities force him to confront the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Performances run through Dec. 23. For tickets and more information, visit millmountain.org or call the box office at 540-342-5740.