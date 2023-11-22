The State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
The State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Assembly Democrats’ first bills: abortion amendment, assault weapons ban. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Virginia pharmacies say low reimbursement rates keep them struggling to stay afloat. — Virginia Mercury.

MVP construction worker injured in workplace accident on Poor Mountain. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Christiansburg businessman worth millions convicted of tax evasion. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Southwest Virginia systems receive $1.37 million for school security improvements. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Weather:

