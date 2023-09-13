Cardinal News will present Conversations with the Candidates for two General Assembly races in the Roanoke and New River valleys in October.

On Oct. 3, we’ll host House of Delegates candidates Lily Franklin (D) and Chris Obenshain (R) at the Blacksburg library at 7 p.m. House District 41 covers part of Montgomery County, including Blacksburg, and western Roanoke County.

On Oct. 5, we’ll host state Senate candidates David Suetterlein (R) and Trish White-Boyd (D) at the Roanoke downtown library at 6 p.m. Senate District 4 covers Roanoke, Salem, most of Roanoke County and part of Montgomery County, including Christiansburg.

These are not formal debates, but on-stage conversations with Cardinal News executive editor Dwayne Yancey.

Attendance at both is free, but participants must register in advance because seating is limited. You can register for the Oct. 3 House of Delegates event here and the Oct. 5 state Senate event here. Those registering also have an opportunity to suggest questions for the candidates.

Blue Ridge PBS will be filming the Oct. 3 event for later broadcast. Cardinal will be live-streaming the Oct. 5 event on our YouTube channel, thanks to assistance from the Virginia Tech School of Communication.

