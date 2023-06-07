Virginia High School League logo.
Twenty-one teams from Southwest, Southside and Central Virginia still have hopes of winning a Virginia High School League spring sports state championship following quarterfinal play Tuesday night.

Class 2 Glenvar (boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis) and Class 1 Auburn (baseball, softball, girls soccer) have three teams remaining while Class 3 Cave Spring (baseball, softball) has two.

Abingdon (girls tennis), Alleghany (baseball), Eastern Montgomery (girls soccer), Galax (boys soccer), George Wythe (girls tennis), Giles (boys soccer), Halifax County (softball), James River (softball), Jefferson Forest (boys soccer), Magna Vista (boys soccer), Marion (girls tennis), Northside (softball) and Radford (boys soccer) all have one team remaining in the VHSL tournaments.

State tennis team championships will be held Thursday at Huntington Park in Newport News and at Virginia Tech.

Local sites for VHSL semifinals and finals are Kiwanis Field and Salem Memorial Ballpark for baseball, Botetourt Sports Complex for softball and Roanoke College and Spartan Field in Salem for boys and girls soccer.

BASEBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

 Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2

 Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3

 Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2

 James Madison 9, West Springfield 3

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

 Freedom-South Riding vs. Westfield, 10 a.m.

 Charles Colgan vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5

Monday, June 5

 Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1

Tuesday, June 6

 Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3

 Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3

 Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

 Independence vs. Nansemond River, 10 a.m.

 Frank Cox vs. Mills Godwin, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

 Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

 James Wood 3, Amherst County 2

 Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4

 Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

 Hanover vs. James Wood, 10 a.m.

 Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Caroline 7, Lakeland 0

 Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings

 New Kent 5, Brentsville 0

 Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S.

 Caroline vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.

 New Kent vs. Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S.

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

 Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1

 Patrick County 10, John Battle 3

 Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3

 Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings

Friday, June 9

At Kiwanis Field, Salem

 Buckingham County vs. Patrick County, 10 a.m.

 Poquoson vs. Alleghany, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

 Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1

 Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings

 Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5

 Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2

Friday, June 9

 Middlesex vs. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

 Lancaster vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

 Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0

 James Madison 7, James Robinson 2

 Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2

Wednesday, June 7

 McLean at Lake Braddock, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

 Osbourn Park vs. James Madison, 10 a.m.

 Floyd Kellam vs. Lake Braddock-McLean winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

 Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0

 Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0

 Hickory 12, Granby 11

 Riverside 9, Midlothian 5

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

 Nansemond River vs. Woodgrove, 10 a.m.

 Hickory vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

 Hanover 5, Smithfield 1

 Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1

 Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1

 Halifax County 16, James Wood 9

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

 Hanover vs. Louisa County, 10 a.m.

 Spotsylvania vs. Halifax County, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

 York 15, Brentsville 3

 Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6

 New Kent 18, Skyline 0

 Northside 11, Rustburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

 York vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.

 New Kent vs. Northside, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

 Page County 3, Poquoson 1

 Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1

 King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings

 James River 3, John Battle 2

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

 Page County vs. Tazewell, 10 a.m.

 King William vs. James River, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

 Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0

 Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings

 Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4

 Auburn 4, Eastside 1

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

 Central-Lunenburg vs. Rye Cove, 10 a.m.

 Buffalo Gap vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

 Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8

 Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1

 James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6

 James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5

Tuesday, June 6

 James Madison 12, James Robinson 8

Wednesday, June 7

 Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30, p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

 James Madison vs. Battlefield-Cosby winner, 10 a.m.

CLASS 5

First round

 Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5

 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9

Tuesday, June 6

 Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11

Wednesday, June 7

 Douglas Freeman at Midlothian, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

 Riverside vs. Midlothian-Douglas Freeman winner, 10 a.m.

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

 Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2

 E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9

 Dominion 16, Meridian 8

 Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8

Tuesday, June 6

 Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3

 Dominion 18 Broad Run 9

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

 Atlee vs. Dominion, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

 Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15

 Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3

 Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4

 James Robinson 7, James Madison 6

Wednesday, June 7

 Charles Colgan at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

 James Robinson at Oakton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

First round

 Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8

 Riverside 20, Bayside 3

Tuesday, June 6

 Independence 13, Riverside 11

Wednesday, June 7

 Deep Run at Douglas Freeman, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

 Independence vs. Douglas Freeman-Deep Run winner, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

 Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7

 Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5

 Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0

 Meridian 20, Lightridge 6

Tuesday, June 6

 Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10

 Dominion 18, Meridian 9

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

 Western Albemarle vs. Dominion, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

 John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis won on PKs)

 Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0

 Hayfield 3, Langley 0

Wednesday, June 7

 Landstown at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At Freedom-South Riding H.S.

 Battlefield-Landstown winner vs. John Lewis, 11 a.m.

 Floyd Kellam vs. Hayfield, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

 Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3

 Frank Cox 4, Granby 1

 Riverside 2, Deep Run 1

Wednesday, June 7

 Douglas Freeman at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

 Princess Anne vs. Albemarle-Douglas Freeman winner 11 a.m.

 Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

 Jamestown 5, Courtland 0

 Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

 Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0

 Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

 Jamestown vs. Jefferson Forest, 1 p.m.

 Smithfield vs. Loudoun County, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

 Meridian 5, Lafayette 0

 Tabb 6, Goochland 0

 Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

Wednesday, June 7

 Monticello vs. Magna Vista, at Smith River Complex, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

 Meridian vs. Magna Vista-Monticello winner, 1 p.m.

 Tabb vs. Charlottesville, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

 Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2

 Radford 2, Virginia High 1

 Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2

 Glenvar 9, Graham 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College, Salem

 Clarke County vs. Radford, 1 p.m.

 Poquoson vs. Glenvar, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

 Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0

 Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)

 Northampton 6, Franklin 0

 Galax 4, Honaker 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

 Westmoreland vs. Giles, 1 p.m.

 Northampton vs. Galax, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

 Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins in PKs)

 Oakton 1, Fairfax 0

 James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0

Wednesday, June 7

 Battlefield at Cosby, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

 Charles Colgan vs. Oakton, 11 a.m.

 Cosby-Battlefield winner vs. James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

 First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0

 Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0

 Princess Anne 6, Maury 0

 Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0

Friday, June 9

At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn

 First Colonial vs. Independence, 11 a.m.

 Princess Anne vs. Deep Run, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m .

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

 Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2

 Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0

 Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)

 Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

 Great Bridge vs. Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.

 Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

 Brentsville 2, York 1

 Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0

 Lafayette 2, Meridian 0

 Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

 Brentsville vs. Charlottesville, 9 a.m.

 Lafayette vs. Wilson Memorial, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

 Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1

 Glenvar 4, Graham 2

 Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT

 Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College

 Clarke County vs. Glenvar, 9 a.m.

 Bruton vs. Central-Wise, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 1

Saturday, June 3

 Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit

Tuesday, June 6

 Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0

 Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)

 Northampton 10, Altavista 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

 Riverheads vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.

 Eastern Montgomery vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3

 Cosby 5, Battlefield 2

 Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1

 Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0

Tuesday, June 6

 Cosby at Freedom-South Riding, noon

 Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria at Langley, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

 Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes) vs. Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown), 9 a.m.

 Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) vs. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

 Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby) vs. Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley), 1 p.m.

 Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) vs. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. 

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Maury 5, Hickory 4

 Frank Cox 5, Granby 0

 Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1

 Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0

Monday, June 5

 Frank Cox 5, Maury 1

 Mills Godwin at Deep Run

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

 Frank Cox vs. Mills Godwin-Deep Run winner, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

 Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) vs. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 9 a.m.

 Matthew Onoff (Menchville) vs. Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

 Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) vs. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 1 p.m.

 Patrick Stiles and John Zachary Felts (Maury) vs. Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

 Grafton 5, Eastern View 4

 Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2

 Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0

Monday, June 5

 Hanover 5, Grafton 4

 Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

 Hanover vs. Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

 Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 9 a.m.

 Jamison Wallace (Powhatan) vs. Sid Dabhade (Lightridge), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

 Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton) vs. Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle), 1 p.m.

 Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover) vs. Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0

 Tabb 5, Goochland 2

 Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1

 Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0

Monday, June 5

 Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3

 Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

 Maggie Walker vs. Monticello, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

 Nicolas Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg), 9 a.m.

 Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

 Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette) vs. Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg), 1:30 p.m.

 Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) vs. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, noon

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0

 Bruton 5, Clarke County 0

 Floyd County 5, John Battle 4

 Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0

Monday, June 5

 Bruton 5, Riverheads 1

 Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

 Bruton vs. Glenvar, 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

 Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton) vs. Robert Clem (Richlands), 9 a.m.

 Cayden Swats (Riverheads) vs. Alec McIlwain (Glenvar), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

 Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton) vs. Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle), 1:30 p.m.

 Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) vs. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, noon

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0

 Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3

 Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0

 James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0

Monday, June 5

 Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3

 Langley 5, James Madison 1

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

 Freedom-South Riding vs. Langley, 11 a.m.

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

 Meghan Moore (Cosby) vs. Simone Bergeron (James Madison), 9 a.m.

 Sofia Raval (Battlefield) vs. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

 Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby) vs. Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley), 1 p.m.

 Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield) vs. Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson), 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Frank Cox 5, Maury 2

 Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0

 Riverside 5, Deep Run 3

 Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1

Monday, June 5

 Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0

 Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

 Douglas Freeman vs. Princess Anne, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

 Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) vs. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 9 a.m.

 Victoria Epps (Menchville) vs. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

 Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne) vs. Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke), 1 p.m.

 Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury) vs. Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4

 Jamestown 5, Atlee 0

 Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4

 John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1

Monday, June 5

 Courtland 5, Jamestown 3

 Sherando 5, John Handley 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

 Courtland vs. Sherando, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

 Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) vs. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 9 a.m.

 Miranda McCoy (Eastern View) vs. Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

 Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) vs. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 1 p.m.

 Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee) vs. Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0

 James Monroe 5, New Kent 3

 Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0

 Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0

Monday, June 5

 Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0

 Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

 Maggie Walker vs. Abingdon, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

 Valentina Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon), 9 a.m.

 Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) vs. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

 Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb) vs. Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon), 1:30 p.m.

 Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) vs. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, noon.

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2

 Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0

 Marion 5, Glenvar 3

 Radford 5, John Battle 0

Monday, June 5

 Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0

 Marion 5, Radford 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

 Poquoson vs. Marion, 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

 Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry) vs. Parker White (Marion), 9 a.m.

 Ellen Waag (East Rockingham) vs. Lydia Pratt (Radford), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

 Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry) vs. Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion), 1:30 p.m.

 Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock) vs. Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, noon

CLASS 1 TEAM

Quarterfinals

 Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4

 Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0

 Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2

 George Wythe 5, Grundy 0

Monday, June 5

 Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1

 George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

 Rappahannock vs. George Wythe, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

 Madison Green (Middlesex) vs. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 9 a.m.

 Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap) vs. Maggie Minton (George Wythe), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

 Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

 Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) vs. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 1:30 p.m.

 Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap) vs. Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

 Semifinal winners, noon.

Robert Anderson worked for 44 years in Virginia as a sports writer, most recently as the high school...