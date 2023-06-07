Twenty-one teams from Southwest, Southside and Central Virginia still have hopes of winning a Virginia High School League spring sports state championship following quarterfinal play Tuesday night.

Class 2 Glenvar (boys soccer, girls soccer, boys tennis) and Class 1 Auburn (baseball, softball, girls soccer) have three teams remaining while Class 3 Cave Spring (baseball, softball) has two.

Abingdon (girls tennis), Alleghany (baseball), Eastern Montgomery (girls soccer), Galax (boys soccer), George Wythe (girls tennis), Giles (boys soccer), Halifax County (softball), James River (softball), Jefferson Forest (boys soccer), Magna Vista (boys soccer), Marion (girls tennis), Northside (softball) and Radford (boys soccer) all have one team remaining in the VHSL tournaments.

State tennis team championships will be held Thursday at Huntington Park in Newport News and at Virginia Tech.

Local sites for VHSL semifinals and finals are Kiwanis Field and Salem Memorial Ballpark for baseball, Botetourt Sports Complex for softball and Roanoke College and Spartan Field in Salem for boys and girls soccer.

BASEBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Freedom-South Riding 12, Grassfield 2

Westfield 4, Lake Braddock 3

Charles Colgan 10, Western Branch 2

James Madison 9, West Springfield 3

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Freedom-South Riding vs. Westfield, 10 a.m.

Charles Colgan vs. James Madison, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

Monday, June 5

Independence 3, Douglas Freeman 1

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 6, First Colonial 3

Frank Cox 4, Gloucester 3

Mills Godwin 8, Riverbend 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Independence vs. Nansemond River, 10 a.m.

Frank Cox vs. Mills Godwin, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

James Wood 3, Amherst County 2

Smithfield 5, Mechanicsville 4

Tuscarora 10, Louisa County 2

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Hanover vs. James Wood, 10 a.m.

Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Caroline 7, Lakeland 0

Cave Spring 10, Fluvanna County 0, 5 innings

New Kent 5, Brentsville 0

Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S.

Caroline vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.

New Kent vs. Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Buckingham County 11, Randolph-Henry 1

Patrick County 10, John Battle 3

Poquoson 11, East Rockingham 3

Alleghany 14, Marion 1, 6 innings

Friday, June 9

At Kiwanis Field, Salem

Buckingham County vs. Patrick County, 10 a.m.

Poquoson vs. Alleghany, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Middlesex 3, Riverheads 1

Lebanon 16, Narrows 0, 5 innings

Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5

Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2

Friday, June 9

Middlesex vs. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Lancaster vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Salem Memorial Ballpark, Salem

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Osbourn Park 1, Grassfield 0

James Madison 7, James Robinson 2

Floyd Kellam 4, Charles Colgan 2

Wednesday, June 7

McLean at Lake Braddock, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Osbourn Park vs. James Madison, 10 a.m.

Floyd Kellam vs. Lake Braddock-McLean winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Nansemond River 5, First Colonial 0

Woodgrove 10, Clover Hill 0

Hickory 12, Granby 11

Riverside 9, Midlothian 5

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Nansemond River vs. Woodgrove, 10 a.m.

Hickory vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Hanover 5, Smithfield 1

Louisa County 2, Tuscarora 1

Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1

Halifax County 16, James Wood 9

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Hanover vs. Louisa County, 10 a.m.

Spotsylvania vs. Halifax County, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

York 15, Brentsville 3

Cave Spring 11, Broadway 6

New Kent 18, Skyline 0

Northside 11, Rustburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

York vs. Cave Spring, 10 a.m.

New Kent vs. Northside, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Page County 3, Poquoson 1

Tazewell 2, Appomattox County 1

King William 14, Strasburg 1, 5 innings

James River 3, John Battle 2

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Page County vs. Tazewell, 10 a.m.

King William vs. James River, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Central-Lunenburg 7, Chincoteague 0

Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1, 6 innings

Buffalo Gap 7, Rappahannock 4

Auburn 4, Eastside 1

Friday, June 9

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Central-Lunenburg vs. Rye Cove, 10 a.m.

Buffalo Gap vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Botetourt Sports Complex, Daleville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Cosby 14, Freedom-South Riding 8

Battlefield 13, Floyd Kellam 1

James Robinson 8, Yorktown 6

James Madison 10, Lake Braddock 5

Tuesday, June 6

James Madison 12, James Robinson 8

Wednesday, June 7

Battlefield at Cosby, 7:30, p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

James Madison vs. Battlefield-Cosby winner, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

First round

Douglas Freeman 12, Frank Cox 5

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 22, First Colonial 9

Tuesday, June 6

Riverside 12, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11

Wednesday, June 7

Douglas Freeman at Midlothian, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Riverside vs. Midlothian-Douglas Freeman winner, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Atlee 20, Cave Spring 2

E.C. Glass 13, Western Albemarle 9

Dominion 16, Meridian 8

Broad Run 10, Kettle Run 8

Tuesday, June 6

Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3

Dominion 18 Broad Run 9

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Atlee vs. Dominion, 11 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS 6

Quarterfinals

Charles Colgan 16, Cosby 15

Battlefield 22, Ocean Lakes 3

Oakton 7, W.T. Woodson 4

James Robinson 7, James Madison 6

Wednesday, June 7

Charles Colgan at Battlefield, 5:30 p.m.

James Robinson at Oakton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

First round

Deep Run 19, First Colonial 8

Riverside 20, Bayside 3

Tuesday, June 6

Independence 13, Riverside 11

Wednesday, June 7

Deep Run at Douglas Freeman, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Independence vs. Douglas Freeman-Deep Run winner, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Quarterfinals

Western Albemarle 17, Salem 7

Rockbridge County 12, Powhatan 5

Dominion 19, Kettle Run 0

Meridian 20, Lightridge 6

Tuesday, June 6

Western Albemarle 16, Rockbridge County 10

Dominion 18, Meridian 9

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Western Albemarle vs. Dominion, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

John Lewis 1, Herndon 1 (Lewis won on PKs)

Floyd Kellam 1, Forest Park 0

Hayfield 3, Langley 0

Wednesday, June 7

Landstown at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At Freedom-South Riding H.S.

Battlefield-Landstown winner vs. John Lewis, 11 a.m.

Floyd Kellam vs. Hayfield, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

Princess Anne 6, Kecoughtan 3

Frank Cox 4, Granby 1

Riverside 2, Deep Run 1

Wednesday, June 7

Douglas Freeman at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Princess Anne vs. Albemarle-Douglas Freeman winner 11 a.m.

Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Jamestown 5, Courtland 0

Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

Smithfield 4, Chancellor 0

Loudoun County 1, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Jamestown vs. Jefferson Forest, 1 p.m.

Smithfield vs. Loudoun County, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Meridian 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 6, Goochland 0

Charlottesville 6, Bassett 0

Wednesday, June 7

Monticello vs. Magna Vista, at Smith River Complex, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Meridian vs. Magna Vista-Monticello winner, 1 p.m.

Tabb vs. Charlottesville, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 4, Arcadia 2

Radford 2, Virginia High 1

Poquoson 3, Strasburg 2

Glenvar 9, Graham 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College, Salem

Clarke County vs. Radford, 1 p.m.

Poquoson vs. Glenvar, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 1

Tuesday, June 6

Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0

Giles 1, Lebanon 1 (Giles wins 3-0 in PKs)

Northampton 6, Franklin 0

Galax 4, Honaker 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Westmoreland vs. Giles, 1 p.m.

Northampton vs. Galax, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 6

Tuesday, June 6

Charles Colgan 0, Floyd Kellam 0 (Colgan wins in PKs)

Oakton 1, Fairfax 0

James Madison 2, Lake Braddock 0

Wednesday, June 7

Battlefield at Cosby, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Charles Colgan vs. Oakton, 11 a.m.

Cosby-Battlefield winner vs. James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At John Champe H.S., Aldie

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

—

CLASS 5

Tuesday, June 6

First Colonial 5, Nansemond River 0

Independence 6, Douglas Freeman 0

Princess Anne 6, Maury 0

Deep Run 1, Stone Bridge 0

Friday, June 9

At Briar Woods H.S., Ashburn

First Colonial vs. Independence, 11 a.m.

Princess Anne vs. Deep Run, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverside H.S., Leesburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m .

—

CLASS 4

Tuesday, June 6

Great Bridge 3, Monacan 2

Western Albemarle 1, James Wood 0

Smithfield 0, Hanover 0 (Smithfield wins in PKs)

Tuscarora 7, Blacksburg 0

Friday, June 9

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Great Bridge vs. Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.

Smithfield vs. Tuscarora, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spotsylvania H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 3

Tuesday, June 6

Brentsville 2, York 1

Charlottesville 3, William Byrd 0

Lafayette 2, Meridian 0

Wilson Memorial 2, Magna Vista 0

Friday, June 9

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Brentsville vs. Charlottesville, 9 a.m.

Lafayette vs. Wilson Memorial, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Riverbend H.S., Fredericksburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 2

Tuesday, June 6

Clarke County 6, Poquoson 1

Glenvar 4, Graham 2

Bruton 1, Central-Woodstock 0, OT

Central-Wise 2, Appomattox County 0

Friday, June 9

At Roanoke College

Clarke County vs. Glenvar, 9 a.m.

Bruton vs. Central-Wise, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—

CLASS 1

Saturday, June 3

Eastern Montgomery d. Lebanon, forfeit

Tuesday, June 6

Riverheads 5, Westmoreland 0

Auburn 0, Honaker 0 (Auburn wins 2-0 on PKs)

Northampton 10, Altavista 0

Friday, June 9

At Spartan Field, Salem

Riverheads vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Northampton, 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

At Spartan Field, Salem

Championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Freedom-South Riding 5, James River-Midlothian 3

Cosby 5, Battlefield 2

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 1

Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 5, McLean 0

Tuesday, June 6

Cosby at Freedom-South Riding, noon

Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria at Langley, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Vincent Yi (Ocean Lakes) vs. Ryan Elkhalifi (Yorktown), 9 a.m.

Matthew Staton (Charles Colgan) vs. Ryan Battaglia (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Jacob Braud and Robert Teverovskyi (Cosby) vs. Aditya Gupta and Nikola Galov (Langley), 1 p.m.

Matthew Staton and Rebhi Villasmil (Charles Colgan) vs. Ryan Kim and Matthew Li (Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maury 5, Hickory 4

Frank Cox 5, Granby 0

Mills Godwin 5, Riverside 1

Deep Run 5, Briar Woods 0

Monday, June 5

Frank Cox 5, Maury 1

Mills Godwin at Deep Run

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Frank Cox vs. Mills Godwin-Deep Run winner, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Harrison Lee (Princess Anne) vs. Aarush Rajalana (Riverside), 9 a.m.

Matthew Onoff (Menchville) vs. Dylan Chou (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Harrison Lee and Zachary Stoney (Princess Anne) vs. Aarush Rajalana and A.J. Lawal (Riverside), 1 p.m.

Patrick Stiles and John Zachary Felts (Maury) vs. Zach Fleishman and Grant Kroodsma (Deep Run), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Hanover 5, Jamestown 0

Grafton 5, Eastern View 4

Western Albemarle 5, Rock Ridge 2

Broad Run 5, Blacksburg 0

Monday, June 5

Hanover 5, Grafton 4

Western Albemarle 5, Broad Run 0

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Hanover vs. Western Albemarle, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Gordon Fairborn (Western Albemarle), 9 a.m.

Jamison Wallace (Powhatan) vs. Sid Dabhade (Lightridge), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Rainer Christiansen and John Cloud (Grafton) vs. Brader Eby and Luke Kielbasa (Western Albemarle), 1 p.m.

Will Hart and Teagan Cole (Hanover) vs. Sid Dabhade and Thanush Buneti (Lightridge), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lafayette 0

Tabb 5, Goochland 2

Liberty Christian 5, Christiansburg 1

Monticello 5, Cave Spring 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, Tabb 3

Monticello 5, Liberty Christian 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker vs. Monticello, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Nicolas Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lucas Beasley (Christiansburg), 9 a.m.

Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Conner Miller (Wilson Memorial), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Xavier Jones and Gabriel Rosen-Turits (Lafayette) vs. Lucas Beasley and Ian Rasor (Christiansburg), 1:30 p.m.

Evan Bernstine and Alex Peskin (Goochland) vs. Luca Bonfigli and J.B. Belmares (Monticello), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0

Bruton 5, Clarke County 0

Floyd County 5, John Battle 4

Glenvar 5, Ridgeview 0

Monday, June 5

Bruton 5, Riverheads 1

Glenvar 5, Floyd County 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Bruton vs. Glenvar, 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Simphiwe Matibini (Bruton) vs. Robert Clem (Richlands), 9 a.m.

Cayden Swats (Riverheads) vs. Alec McIlwain (Glenvar), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Max de Winter and Nick Felsman (Bruton) vs. Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (John Battle), 1:30 p.m.

Cayden Swats and Adam Higgins (Riverheads) vs. Ethan Carr and Jonathan Thompson (Fort Chiswell), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 6 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Battlefield 5, Ocean Lakes 0

Freedom-South Riding 5, Cosby 3

Langley 5, W.T. Woodson 0

James Madison 5, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 0

Monday, June 5

Freedom-South Riding 5, Battlefield 3

Langley 5, James Madison 1

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Freedom-South Riding vs. Langley, 11 a.m.

CLASS 6 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Meghan Moore (Cosby) vs. Simone Bergeron (James Madison), 9 a.m.

Sofia Raval (Battlefield) vs. Joselyn Limbago (W.T. Woodson), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 6 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Meghann Moore and Renee Kozlowski (Cosby) vs. Noelle Talarek and Arakai Henrysonn-Gibbs (Langley), 1 p.m.

Sophia Raval and Taylor Buckley (Battlefield) vs. Deana Sultanaeva and Carly Mew (James Robinson), 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 5 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Frank Cox 5, Maury 2

Princess Anne 5, Nansemond River 0

Riverside 5, Deep Run 3

Douglas Freeman 5, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 1

Monday, June 5

Princess Anne 5, Frank Cox 0

Douglas Freeman 5, Riverside 2

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Douglas Freeman vs. Princess Anne, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Ana Maria Rincon (Patrick Henry-Roanoke) vs. Ashton Dillman (Princess Anne), 9 a.m.

Victoria Epps (Menchville) vs. Paige Suter (Douglas Freeman), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 5 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Ashton Dillman and Nielsen Baxley (Princess Anne) vs. Ana Maria Rincon and Sawyer Stephenson (Patrick Henry-Roanoke), 1 p.m.

Kamila Bardoun and Sabine Krigsvold (Maury) vs. Esha Kidambi and Elli Michalopoulou (J.R. Tucker), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 4 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Courtland 6, Great Bridge 4

Jamestown 5, Atlee 0

Sherando 5, Western Albemarle 4

John Handley 5, E.C. Glass 1

Monday, June 5

Courtland 5, Jamestown 3

Sherando 5, John Handley 3

Thursday, June 8

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Championship

Courtland vs. Sherando, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 SINGLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Friday, June 9

Kayla Kennedy (Great Bridge) vs. Claire Rawlins (Salem), 9 a.m.

Miranda McCoy (Eastern View) vs. Izzy Rotaru (Broad Run), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 4 DOUBLES

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, June 8

Kayla Kennedy and Chase London (Great Bridge) vs. Claire Rawlins and Lauren Baba (Salem), 1 p.m.

Elizabeth Hughes and Marina Le (Atlee) vs. Isabella Rotaru and Sienna Bhide (Broad Run), 1 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

—

CLASS 3 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Maggie Walker 5, Lakeland 0

James Monroe 5, New Kent 3

Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0

Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0

Monday, June 5

Maggie Walker 5, James Monroe 0

Abingdon 5, Spotswood 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Maggie Walker vs. Abingdon, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 3 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Valentina Crespo (Tabb) vs. Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon), 9 a.m.

Martina Ribera (Maggie Walker) vs. Raygan Wade (Spotswood), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 3 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Valentina Crespo and Malini Dharni (Tabb) vs. Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall (Abingdon), 1:30 p.m.

Martina Ribera and Ella Wiatt (Maggie Walker) vs. Raygan Wade and Ella Li (Spotswood), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon.

—

CLASS 2 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Central-Woodstock 5, Randolph-Henry 2

Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0

Marion 5, Glenvar 3

Radford 5, John Battle 0

Monday, June 5

Poquoson 5, Central-Woodstock 0

Marion 5, Radford 4

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Poquoson vs. Marion, 8:30 a.m.

CLASS 2 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Emily Tharpe (Randolph-Henry) vs. Parker White (Marion), 9 a.m.

Ellen Waag (East Rockingham) vs. Lydia Pratt (Radford), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 2 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Emily Tharpe and Mary Scruggs (Randolph-Henry) vs. Parker White and Maddie Austin (Marion), 1:30 p.m.

Mallory Hutton and Peyton DiNardo (Central-Woodstock) vs. Isabella Gustafson and Avery Flynn (Glenvar), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

—

CLASS 1 TEAM

Quarterfinals

Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4

Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 0

Lebanon 5, Fort Chiswell 2

George Wythe 5, Grundy 0

Monday, June 5

Rappahannock 5, Buffalo Gap 1

George Wythe 5, Lebanon 2

Thursday, June 8

At Virginia Tech

Championship

Rappahannock vs. George Wythe, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1 SINGLES

At Virginia Tech

Friday, June 9

Madison Green (Middlesex) vs. Alexa Olinger (Eastside), 9 a.m.

Alex DiGrassie (Buffalo Gap) vs. Maggie Minton (George Wythe), 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 10

Championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

CLASS 1 DOUBLES

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, June 8

Maggie Wonderling and Laney Williams (Rappahannock) vs. Bailey Collins and Calli Dye (Lebanon), 1:30 p.m.

Alex DiGrassie and Taylor Hassett (Buffalo Gap) vs. Carly Sturgill and Clare Huff (Galax), 3 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon.