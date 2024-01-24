The State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Tax surcharge for school construction clears key hurdle. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Bill to require salary ranges in job posts, bar salary history requests advances. — Virginia Mercury.

General Assembly interviews two candidates to end impasse on SCC judgeships. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Health care:

Organ transplant data breach grows to 1.5 million records. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Judge dismisses lawsuits opposing wind farm in Botetourt County. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

United Salt announces plans for second expansion of Saltville plant. — Smyth County News & Messenger.

Two-year Wasena Bridge replacement project in Roanoke to start in spring. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

