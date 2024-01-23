The long-shuttered hospital in Patrick County will not reopen as planned, county officials said Tuesday.

Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County closed in 2017, and in mid-2022 it was purchased by Chicago-based Foresight Health. The company said it planned to renovate the building and reopen it as a critical care facility, which are common in rural communities.

A news release from Patrick County officials said no reason was given by Foresight for the change of plans.

“We are disappointed that the promises made to Patrick County leaders and citizens by this company will not be fulfilled,” Patrick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brandon Simmons said in the release.

Foresight officials initially said the facility would reopen by the end of 2022. That date was pushed back several times, and little work was done on the property. In July, the Stuart Town Council tabled a rezoning request from Foresight, citing concern over a lack of project updates from the company.

Immediately after receiving confirmation that Foresight would not continue with its plans for the hospital, a Healthcare Access Committee was formed in Patrick County, according to the release.

Health care access was identified as a top priority need in the region through a 2019 community health needs assessment by the Virginia Department of Health.

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick County, has pushed for the hospital to reopen. In early 2022, he sponsored a bill at the General Assembly that secured for a future provider the former hospital’s license as an acute care and critical access hospital. The bill passed with unanimous support and was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Like many in our community, I am disappointed about the news that Foresight has decided to pull out of their Patrick County facility,” Williams said in a statement Tuesday.

“Luckily, the license remains intact so it’s still a viable facility certified by the state. And no taxpayer dollars went into the project from the Town, County or State; I’m not aware of any Federal grants.

“As a Patrick County resident with elderly grandparents, a family, and a young son in the community, I understand the gravity of this situation and it is concerning to me and my family as well. This is an important issue for our community, and it is one that I will continue to work with local and regional leaders to fight for.”

Staff writer Markus Schmidt contributed information to this story.