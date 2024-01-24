Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

Tobacco company plans expansion in Danville

JTI Leaf Services in Danville plans to add up to 100 new jobs over the next year as part of an expansion, according to a news release Tuesday from the city’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

The company, part of Japan Tobacco International, says it is one of the largest direct purchasers of tobacco in the U.S. It began operations in Danville in 2009, and according to its website it currently employs more than 60 full-time workers and hires more than 250 seasonal workers annually to process tobacco.

JTI Leaf Services plans to hire electrical and mechanical maintenance professionals, production employees to operate new equipment, and “many more” positions because it is “growing its organizational footprint,” the release stated.

“Our latest expansion is part of JTI’s long-term commitment to both Danville and the region, and we’re looking for skilled workers, proven managers, and many more professional and technical individuals to fill upwards of 100 new positions,” JTI Leaf Services President Michael Adkins said in the release.

The news release described the growth as a “multi-million-dollar expansion” but did not provide a more specific dollar amount. Adkins could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

“JTI Leaf Services hosts a state-of-the-art facility encompassing leaf buying stations across the southern US, a technology driven best in class leaf processing factory, along with several onsite and offsite warehouses for housing US leaf tobacco,” the release said.

“We continue to be very grateful for JTI’s presence in Danville, which reflects our city’s enduring legacy as a hub for quality tobacco. … Our skilled workforce and rich tobacco heritage make Danville the perfect match for JTI’s growth,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in the release.

UVA Wise announces new associate vice chancellor of community and economic development

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has announced Randall Rose as its new associate vice chancellor for community and economic development.

Rose is a Tazewell native who has worked in the tourism, economic development and education sectors, according to a news release from the school. He spent 14 years at the Virginia Tourism Corporation, including as the statewide director of planning and development.

He joined the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, where he was workforce business manager, and then became dean of workforce and continuing education at Southwest Virginia Community College.

Most recently, he served as the college’s vice president of finance and administration.

In his new role, Rose will coordinate UVA Wise’s economic, community and entrepreneur development programs.

Rose holds an associate degree from Southwest Virginia Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Bluefield College and a master’s degree from Liberty University.

Carilion announces new chief physician executive

Carilion Clinic has hired Dr. Rawle “Tony” Seupaul as chief physician executive and executive vice president.

Seupaul, who started in December, is responsible for the operation of Carilion’s multi-specialty physicians group, which employs more than 800 physicians and 300 nurse practitioners and physician assistants, according to a news release from the health system.

Seupaul came to Carilion from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he was the executive associate dean for clinical affairs and the Stanley E. Reed endowed professor and chair of emergency medicine in the College of Medicine.

National Park Service seeks ideas for Mabry Mill food service

The National Park Service is seeking ideas for temporary food service during the 2024 season at Mabry Mill on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The service announced the Request for Expressions of Interest to find individuals, organizations or businesses with ideas for outdoor food and beverage service, such as food trucks or vending carts.

This opportunity is temporary and is designed both to complement retail operations at the site and to provide food service while the National Park Service seeks a new long-term concessioner for the Mabry Mill site.

Interested commercial entities can email blri_concessions@nps.gov to request a full copy of the RFEI, including submission criteria. The RFEI is also available on the “Doing Business With Us” page of the parkway’s website. Responses are due by Feb. 23.

Mabry Mill Restaurant and Gift Shop has historically operated as a privately operated park concession. The concession contract at the site expired at the end of 2023, and the previous operator didn’t accept an extension.