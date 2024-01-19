Thirty-nine of the 95 animals impounded by Virginia law enforcement in a December raid will be returned to the custody of Natural Bridge Zoo, a Friday afternoon ruling in Rockbridge County General District Court concluded.

Judge J. Gregory Mooney upheld the seizure of the other 56 animals under section 3.2-6569 of Virginia law, which allows the commonwealth to impound any animal that “has been abandoned, has been cruelly treated, or is suffering from an apparent violation … that has rendered the animal in such a condition as to constitute a direct and immediate threat to life, safety or health.”

Friday’s ruling came following three days of hearings in December and January in which the court heard sometimes conflicting testimony from 16 witnesses, most of them experts in areas of animal care and zookeeping. Mooney made clear that his ruling is not a judgment on “overall conditions and practices at Natural Bridge Zoo,” but rather the application of the animal abuse and cruelty laws on the books as applied to the animals seized in the Dec. 6 raid.

The decision did not specify when or how the 39 animals, which have been housed by the state at zoos and wildlife facilities around the country, will be returned to Natural Bridge Zoo.

No motions of appeal had been filed as of Friday afternoon, according to the Lexington/Rockbridge County General District Court Clerk’s office.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.