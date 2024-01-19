Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Grace Bowers joins FloydFest lineup

A 17-year-old guitar phenom will join this year’s FloydFest lineup, organizers announced Thursday.

Grace Bowers has played with Devon Allman, Margo Price, Tyler Childers, Susan Tedeschi and more, and gained attention during the pandemic by livestreaming solo concerts.

Also announced Thursday was the festival’s annual On-the-Rise Competition class: Boa Boys, Coral Moons, Drew Foust & The Wheelhouse, Happy Landing, Houseplant, Mackenzie Roark and The Hotpants, Ranford Almond, Swim in the Wild, The Plate Scrapers, Virginia Man, Wood & Bone and Wyatt Ellis.

FloydFest is scheduled for July 24-28 in Check. Headliners Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Black Pumas, Charley Crockett and Sierra Ferrell were previously announced, as were acts including Sierra Hull, Leftover Salmon and The Record Company.



For more information or to buy tickets, visit floydfest.com.

* * *

Inaugural artisan conference slated for April in Abingdon

The ’Round the Mountain Artisan Network will host the inaugural Southwest Virginia Artisan Conference: Celebrating Appalachian Arts in April.



The event will be held April 25-27 in Abingdon and will feature discussions, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities. Session topics will include accounting and grant writing, and attendees will also have the opportunity to add on a pre-conference training about how to scale their craft hobby to a business model.



Early-bird tickets start at $60 for ’Round the Mountain members and $90 for nonmembers. Prices will increase beginning in March. Tickets can be purchased at swvaarts.com.

* * *

Youngkin announces board appointments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced a round of board appointments, including several residents of Southwest and Southside.

Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority Board of Directors: Megan Baker of Roanoke County, economic development director, Roanoke County; Phil North of Roanoke County, chair, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

Board of Coal Mining Examiners: Phillip Hale of North Tazewell, industrial manager, Twin Enterprise; Casey Mooneyhan of Pennington Gap, mine rescue and safety, Paramont Contura LLC.

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board: Chris Stanley of Clintwood, vice president, Clintwood JOD LLC.

Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board: Christopher Lester of Abingdon, retired certified electrician, Murray Energy; Harless Mullins of Big Stone Gap, retired plant operator, Alpha Natural Resources; Michael Gary Prater of Grundy, director of human resources and risk management, United Coal Co.; Victoria Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, Opportunity Appalachia project lead for University of Virginia’s College at Wise, retired vice president of academic affairs and workforce solutions, Mountain Empire Community College; Joshua West of Pound, district representative, United Mine Workers of America.

Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority: Rhonnie Smith of Moneta, retired president, BWXT Technical Services Division.

State Rehabilitation Advisory Council: Travis Staton of Abingdon, president and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia.

State Board for Community Colleges: Jeff Haley of Danville, president and CEO, American National Bankshares Inc.; Alethea “AJ” Robinson of Bluefield, director of communications, Tazewell County.

Virginia Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Program Board of Directors: James Camm of Lynchburg, executive director of One Community One Voice, senior pastor, Living Word Ministry.

Virginia Lottery Board: Adam Tolbert of Saltville, senior director of administration, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

Virginia Board for Asbestos, Lead and Home Inspectors: Jesse Phillips of Roanoke, industrial hygiene practice leader, Froehling & Robertson Inc.

Board of Wildlife Resources: William Wampler III of Abingdon, former member, Virginia House of Delegates, 4th District.