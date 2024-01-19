Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Legislation to bring Virginia teacher pay to national average gets bipartisan support. — Virginia Mercury.

Headed to the airport? REAL ID required to fly domestic by 2025. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Senate committee says no to legacy college admissions. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Highland County administrator resigns. — The Recorder (paywall).

Advocates for low-income families seek tax credits, not tax cuts. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

