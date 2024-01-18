House Democrats on Thursday rejected two measures by Del. Tim Griffin, R-Bedford County, that would have expanded some concealed carry permits and allowed someone who has been granted a protective order to carry a concealed handgun even if they don’t have a concealed handgun permit.

By a 7-2 vote, a newly created Firearms Subcommittee killed Griffin’s House Bill 395, which would have allowed anyone age 21 or older to apply for an enhanced concealed handgun permit, which would give them the right to carry a firearm in any place a law-enforcement officer may carry a firearm, including most public buildings.

In order to qualify, the applicant would have been required to demonstrate competence with a handgun, including a live fire shooting exercise conducted on a range with a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition.

“What this law does is, it says, listen, if you have proven yourself by doing a little bit of extra training and asking permission, so we know who you are, we know that you are competent and have shown your experience firing a firearm for 100 live rounds, then you have the ability to apply for a permit that gives you ability to take your firearm into places like only law enforcement would be able to take into, like government buildings,” Griffin told the panel.

Gun crime rarely comes from concealed carry permit holders, Griffin said. “We’re talking about giving people the right to protect themselves with their guns when no one else is there to protect them.”

Griffin’s proposal was backed by numerous gun rights organizations, including the National Rifle Association and the Virginia Shooting Sports Association.

Patricia Webb of the Virginia Citizens Defense League said that 65% of mass murders are stopped by a person that is not law enforcement but that is a concealed handgun permit holder. “We’re asking that these people be allowed to go into sensitive places like schools and protect our most valuable assets,” Webb said.

And Richard Pyle, a firearms instructor from Dinwiddie County, told the committee that Griffin’s bill would allow him to concealed carry in a place where he would be able to defend himself and defend the lives of others.

“Criminals don’t ask for permission to carry,” Pyle said. “Mass shootings happen in gun free zones, those magical places where you hold up a curtain and say, I’m safe here. I can help protect those innocent people who choose not to carry a firearm, and that’s their right, too, and this would allow me to defend them.”

But Andrew Goddard of the Virginia Center of Public Safety called Griffin’s proposal “absolutely ludicrous.” There is no information which shows that being able to fire another 100 rounds “is going to turn you into 007. If you want to have the ability of a police officer, then please join the police force,” he said.

Randy Fleetman with the Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention said that people are not made safer by others with guns. “I think it’s ridiculous to expect someone with a concealed carry permit to act like a superman. Silly bill.”

And Andy Parker, a gun-control advocate from Henry County and the father of slain Roanoke TV reporter Alison Parker, said that there is a “big difference” between law enforcement and someone that has a concealed carry permit. “This bill would promote the false narrative about the good guy with the gun saving everyone, and that’s just nonsense,” Parker said.

Griffin said in defense of his legislation that Virginians in rural areas may see things differently than those in urban areas.

“I couldn’t help noticing that the speakers were from Fairfax, Richmond and Charlottesville. These are different cultures, and they don’t want guns, and I understand that. But where I live, we want the ability to defend ourselves,” Griffin said. “You don’t have to get this permit, this is something that’s a freedom issue. And sometimes the frustration with Richmond is that they treat everyone alike, and I don’t think it should be like that, I think we should be able to live the way we want to live.”

The committee also rejected Griffin’s HB390, which would have allowed any adult over 21 who is not prohibited from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm and who is protected by an unexpired protective order to carry a concealed handgun for 45 days after said protective order was issued.

“It’s not as if they are handed a gun, it’s not as if they are made to take this,” Griffin said. “We’re saying we trust women, we trust them to make the right decision. I believe that these women who are victims of crime can defend themselves, and this is a decision they should be able to have.”

But gun control advocates did not support the latter proposal either. “I would like to point out that there is not a single victim in the room, standing at this podium, asking for this bill,” said Lori Haas of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

“This is members promoting more gun ownership and guns in more places. Victims currently have the right to own a firearm, that’s allowed in the commonwealth of Virginia. They may pursue gun ownership, we know it puts them in danger, but it is their right,” Haas said. “But this bill endangers women, when a firearm is introduced into an abusive situation, the likelihood of a person getting injured or killed increases 500%.”

The committee defeated the measure with a 5-4 vote.