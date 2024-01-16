For 50 years, the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (TAG) program has represented a fundamental building block of accessible and affordable higher education in the Commonwealth. In the 2024 General Assembly Session, legislators have the great responsibility and opportunity to reinforce TAG as an effective tool for students from all economic backgrounds by increasing this student-centered grant and modernizing the application process. Such a financial enhancement and overdue reform will uphold the state’s commitment to accessible higher education and a rapidly evolving educational landscape. Visionary Virginia legislators who embrace these changes support the aspirations of thousands of students who lay the groundwork for a more prosperous and educated Commonwealth.

For context, in the current state budget, TAG offers up to $5,000 annually to each eligible undergraduate, benefiting around 21,000 students this academic year. For students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), TAG offers an additional $7,500. This incentive program has recently driven considerable enrollment at Virginia Union and Hampton. Over its history, TAG has awarded over 800,000 grants, providing opportunities for students aspiring to attain marketable degrees, leading to greater social mobility and enhanced earnings over a lifetime.

Regrettably, the undergraduate TAG award has not seen an increase since the Northam administration, so TAG now lags behind the negative impacts of an inflationary economy. A grant increase this year to $5,500 and ultimately to $6,000 by 2026 will combat the recent rising costs of living, make higher education more affordable, boost retention rates, and encourage greater enrollment in Virginia’s private institutions, which is crucial for building a broader base of educated individuals who significantly contribute to Virginia’s economy. But TAG is a win-win for public institutions as well.

TAG reduces the burden on public colleges and yields a high return for the state, as private colleges grant nearly one-third of all Virginia bachelor degrees. Back-of-the-envelope figures suggest that the TAG grant is just under half the state general fund’s cost to public colleges, demonstrating its cost-effectiveness. The state general fund appropriation is less than 3.4% of the state’s total higher education budget or $100.3 million in the fiscal year 2024. Unique in its method and unlike the millions in state-supported public operational or financial aid, TAG directly invests in students, supporting many low- and middle-income families.

In recognition of a pressing need to increase TAG, in October 2023, the SCHEV Resources Committee proposed increasing the TAG award to $5,125 in FY 2025 and $5,250 in FY 2026. This recommendation aligned with the priorities of the House Appropriations Committee, which identified a $250 increase in the award as a crucial budget item at its November 2023 retreat. We appreciate this endorsement but believe TAG’s advance must be far more significant. Special thanks to State Senator Dave Marsden and Delegates Betsy Carr and Will Morefield for sponsoring budget amendments to increase the TAG award to $6,000 by the end of the state’s next two-year budget. We also encourage support for online education and distance learning programs, moving to 75% of the residential award in recognition of students’ evolving needs and in keeping with the Governor’s budget position.

Virginia must act proactively with a significant decrease in college enrollment expected in 2026. TAG must modernize to remain relevant and impactful and meet today’s students where they are. Today’s students face unique challenges and financial pressure, and strengthening TAG represents Virginia’s commitment to investing in these individuals’ futures and developing a more educated, skilled, and competitive workforce. Beyond a $6,000 TAG, the legislative roadmap for modernizing the program involves several other vital actions:

Endorse an Electronic TAG Application Process: Transitioning to an electronic TAG application process is essential to enhance access and efficiency. The reliance on outdated paper-based procedures is burdensome and limits access, especially for minority and non-traditional students. Budget language should prioritize automation of the TAG application form for universal use. Extend TAG Application Deadline: The TAG application deadline should be moved to September 15th. The July 31 deadline is counterproductive for open access institutions, differently advantaged students, particularly at HBCUs, and adult learners who enroll later. Extending this deadline ensures broader access to the funds. Reduce Barriers for Virginia Female Students: Support is needed to eliminate the current barrier to TAG for Virginia women enrolled in the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership. Current budget provisions exclude these students from TAG, an inequity that should be rectified without requiring new appropriations.

As we look forward to the next 50 years, Virginia should expand its reach to ensure no one is left behind due to financial constraints and adapt TAG to meet the evolving needs of a changing student demographic and job market. The General Assembly has a unique opportunity to redefine and rejuvenate this noteworthy program working together to ensure a bright, inclusive, and affordable future for all Virginia college students. By adopting these measures, Virginia will invest in its future leaders and provide a stronger, more vibrant Commonwealth for future generations.

Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar is the 11th president of the University of Lynchburg and serves as Chair of the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, Inc. Board of Directors which represents 27 Virginia private nonprofit colleges and universities. She may be reached at president@lynchburg.edu.

Nancy Howell Agee is chief executive officer of Carilion Clinic headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, and serves as Chair of the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges Board of Trustees. She may be reached at Nhagee@carilionclinic.org.

Disclosure: Carilion is one of our donors, but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy.