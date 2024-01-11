Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? Sign up here for our free weekly events newsletter.

Jan. 11 and beyond: Salvador Dali at Washington & Lee

Washington and Lee University’s Staniar Gallery will present “Salvador Dalí: Les Chants de Maldoror” from Jan. 11 through Feb. 8 at the Lenfest Center for the Arts.

A lecture and reception are slated for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30. The exhibition and opening reception events are free and open to the public.

The exhibit, which is in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, features 44 illustrations that Dali created between 1933 and 1934 for Albert Skira’s republication of “Les Chants de Maldoror,” a fantastical 1869 text written by Isidore Ducasse, better known by his pen name, the Comte de Lautréamont.

The exhibition is a celebration of surrealism, coinciding with the centennial anniversary of the movement’s founding marked by the 1924 publication of “The Surrealist Manifesto,” written by the French poet André Breton.

For more information about the 2023-24 exhibition and programming schedule, visit Staniar Gallery’s website: my.wlu.edu/staniar-gallery/current-season.

* * *

Jan. 12: Del McCoury tickets on sale for Lynchburg show

Tickets to see the Del McCoury Band in April at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg go on sale Friday.

The legendary bluegrass band will play April 25. Tickets are $24 to $67 and will be available at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information or to buy tickets, call the box office at 434-846-8499, or visit AcademyCenter.Org.

* * *

Jan. 13: Free bluegrass at New River Community College

The music of Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South and New Ballard’s Branch Bogtrotters will be

featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday.

The music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall on the college’s campus in Dublin.

Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South are a high-energy bluegrass band from Southwest Virginia. The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters have been playing old-time mountain music in the

Galax area since 1986.

The doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to help offset travel expenses for the musicians.

* * *

Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in Roanoke

A litter cleanup at the Landsdowne Park complex in Roanoke will be held Jan. 15 as part of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The public is invited to participate in the project, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants should meet at the EnVision Center, 2607 Salem Turnpike Northwest. All cleanup supplies will be provided.

The project is hosted by the Clean Valley Council, Standing for Equity in the Roanoke Valley, Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

* * *

Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Lynchburg

The public is invited to join the MLK Lynchburg Community Council at 8:30 a.m. Monday for the 26th Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church St., Lynchburg.

The keynote speaker is Victor Cardwell, a Lynchburg native who became the first African American partner in the Woods Rogers law firm in Roanoke. Today, he is principal partner of Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black in Roanoke and chairman of its board of directors.

He will speak on the theme of this year’s event, “Justice for All.” The phrase was a frequent subject of King’s sermons and writings. Musical selections for the breakfast will be provided by Simeon Johnson.

Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance, and seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased online or with cash or check at the Main Branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave. Tickets may not be purchased at the door.

For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/lyhmlk or email lyhmlk1991@gmail.com.