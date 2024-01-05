U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County, has endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In a post Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 6th District congressman said: “After nearly four years of Joe Biden’s failures, it is clear that Americans were better off under the leadership of Donald Trump’s presidency. Our economy was strong, our borders were secure, and we saw peace through American leadership around the globe. The successes of his presidency prove Donald Trump is the best candidate to get America back on track, and I am pleased to endorse him for President in 2024.”

Cline is the second of Virginia’s five Republican House members to endorse Trump, according to a list compiled by The Hill. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, previously endorsed Trump. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which has prompted state Sen.-elect John McGuire to challenge him for the 5th District Republican nomination on the grounds that Good is insufficiently loyal to Trump. Reps. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, and Rob Wittman, R-Westmoreland County, have not yet made endorsements. Neither has Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Six candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for the Republican presidential primary in Virginia: Trump, DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and pastor Ryan Binkley.

Early voting for the Virginia primary begins Jan. 19; the day-of voting is March 5.

Nationwide, the first delegation selection begins Jan. 15 in the Iowa caucuses, followed by the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23.