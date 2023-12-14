The nuclear-energy firm Framatome will invest $49.4 million in its three Lynchburg-area facilities and add 515 jobs over the next few years, officials announced Thursday.

Framatome, a French company whose North American headquarters are in Lynchburg, designs, installs and services components for nuclear power plants.

The company employs about 18,000 people; of its 2,200 North American employees, about 1,300 work at its Lynchburg and Campbell County sites.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $5 million state grant for the project, and the company will be eligible for state tax credits.

Speaking Thursday at Framatome’s Old Forest Road site in Lynchburg, Youngkin hailed the announcement as a step toward growing the nuclear-power industry in Virginia.

“We know what feeds an economy is inspiration, grit and vision,” Youngkin said. “We know what feeds an economy is an extraordinary workforce and great locations. But what really feeds an economy is reliable, affordable and increasingly clean power.”

This breaking news story will be updated.