Two passenger rail corridors that would run through Southwest Virginia — one that would extend service to Bristol and into Tennessee and the other a new east-west corridor across the state — have been chosen for study as part of a new federal program.

If approved, the new routes also would have implications for communities including Roanoke, Christiansburg and Bedford.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation submitted the corridors for inclusion in the federal Corridor Identification and Development Program, and they were approved by the Federal Railroad Administration, according to a Friday news release from the state rail department.

The program was established by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021 to create a pipeline of projects to advance passenger rail expansion. The program includes pre-construction development, which may involve planning, environmental review, preliminary engineering and other corridor development activities, the release states.

Each corridor project will receive an initial grant of $500,000 to pay for the studies.

Although there’s no commitment beyond the studies, state and local officials say inclusion of the corridors in the program is a big step in the process.

“I think these two studies enable us to take a much closer look at potentially providing passenger rail service to areas of the state that currently don’t have intercity passenger rail connections and so it enables us to really broaden the perspective that we have on passenger rail,” Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the state rail department, said Friday.

“Our passenger rail program has done extraordinarily well in the commonwealth and so looking at different areas of the state where it could make sense for that expansion is something that we want to continue to do as we take a long-term view of multimodal transportation in the commonwealth.”

This is a breaking news report that will be updated.