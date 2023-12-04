Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, the designated speaker of the House of Delegates, has tapped Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, as the new chairman of the House Education Committee.

“Rasoul has been a champion for public education and has the grit to take on the biggest challenges facing our education system. I look forward to his accomplishments as chairman,” Scott said in a statement Monday.

Rasoul, the chamber’s only remaining Democrat from west of Charlottesville, is currently a member of the committee and also serves on the Appropriations and Public Safety committees. He was first elected to the state legislature in 2013.

“I thank Speaker-designee Scott for his tireless commitment to creating a world-class education in Virginia. We must ensure our students, teachers, and staff are provided all the resources necessary to thrive at every school across the commonwealth,” Rasoul said in a statement.

As someone who has substitute taught, Rasoul said he has seen firsthand the challenges Virginia’s teachers are facing. “It’s time we raise teacher pay above the national average to retain Virginia’s amazing teachers, and continue investing in mental health care access for our students,” Rasoul said.

Rasoul’s new position will become effective upon Scott’s election as speaker by the House of Delegates, after the members take their oaths of office on the first day of session, which is Jan. 10.