Cardinal News has added two employees to its development team to support its rapid growth as the leading news organization in Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Dutchie Mirolli

Dutchie Mirolli has joined the staff as director of development and will be primarily responsible for developing a strong reader membership program and pursuing corporate underwriting.

Sherry Quinley, who joined Cardinal News temporarily in August, is taking on a permanent role as sponsorship sales manager.

“Dutchie and Sherry both have a passion for nonpartisan journalism and bring to Cardinal their skills in marketing and development that are needed to support the editorial team,” said Luanne Rife, executive director.

Sherry Quinley.

“As Cardinal News positions itself to be the leader of independent news and information for our region, we must focus on developing multiple, robust revenue streams, and the products that deliver our stories to people where and how they want them,” Rife said. “We are assembling a premiere development team to do this work, just as we have with our editorial team.”

Mirolli is a Roanoke native who has a long history in nonprofit journalism, as a reporter, anchor, producer and assignment editor at NPR member station WVTF/RADIO IQ. Most recently, she served in a fundraising and marketing capacity there.

Previously, Mirolli was a local television news producer as well as a radio news reporter and editor. She received a degree in media studies from Radford University, and has had a side hustle as a personal trainer, fitness instructor and vocalist for many years.

She can be reached at dutchie@cardinalnews.org or 540-597-2797.

Quinley has worked in local media for several decades as a reporter, television director, and an account executive. Her video production company documented events and provided legal services in the region for 10 years. More recently, she was director of sales and marketing for Johannus US.

In 2018, Quinley cofounded Regional Obituaries Inc., designed to serve families by providing low-cost obituaries for friends and loved ones.

She can be reached at sherry@cardinalnews.org or 540-397-1724.

Cardinal News, which operates a free-access website at cardinalnews.org, offers six free newsletters: a daily newsletter for readers who want to stay on top of news about their communities; a weekly for readers who like to catch up on the top 10 stories of the week; Cardinal Weather, featuring noted weather journalist Kevin Myatt; West of the Capital, a weekly roundup and analysis of regional politics; a weekly events newsletter; and a monthly newsletter devoted to our history project to tell the little-known stories of Virginia’s role in the American Revolution.

Cardinal News reaches more than 20,000 readers through its newsletters, and more than 150,000 unique visitors to its website each month. It offers sponsorship opportunities on its newsletters and web pages.

Cardinal Productions, doing business as Cardinal News, is a nonprofit independent news organization that is supported by tax-deductible gifts from foundations, corporations and individuals.