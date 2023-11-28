Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Highway in Lynchburg named after retiring state senator

Lynchburg has designated Odd Fellows Road in honor of state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford County, who is retiring at the end of his current term. Seven signs marking the name were unveiled Monday.

Newman was first elected to office in 1988 when, at the age of 23, he was elected to the Lynchburg City Council. He went on to serve in the House of Delegates and, for the past 28 years, in the state Senate.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to be allowed to serve the good people of the City of Lynchburg for the last 35 years,” Newman said in a statement. “Throughout that time, I’ve always aimed to serve God and serve people. This road designation by City Council is especially meaningful because infrastructure has been a priority for me to work on for this region.”

* * *

Museum seeks quilters for project marking the American Revolution’s 250th anniversary

The Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonbug is seeking quilters to participate in a project to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

“Stitching Together History” will see the creation of 250 quilts that will tell stories about Virginia’s history, according to a news release from the museum. The project is set to launch July 4, 2026, and the specially curated collection of quilts will remain on display until Dec. 22, 2026.

The quilts will be based on adaptations of four themes proposed by the American Association for State and Local History for the 250th anniversary: Unfinished Revolutions, We the People, Power of Place and Virginia Experiments.

Quilters from all over the U.S. are invited to contribute to this project. The advisory committee will select quilts for display during the exhibition, and the quilts will be returned to the artists or offered for sale as part of a fundraising initiative.

For more information about the project, submission guidelines and programming updates, visit vaquiltmuseum.org.

[Cardinal News is embarking on a three-year project to tell the little-known stories of Virginia’s role in the march to independence. Learn more about Cardinal News 250.]

* * *

Hollins University announces new vice president

Hollins University has named Gary Brown as the school’s vice president for student success, well-being and belonging.

Gary Brown. Photo courtesy of Hollins University.

He will join Hollins on Jan. 1, according to a news release from the school.

Brown comes to Hollins from Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina, where he has been vice chancellor for student affairs since 2018. Last year, he was also named interim vice chancellor for university advancement. He previously served for 11 years in various roles at North Carolina Central University, and for two years in North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Division of Academic Affairs.

Brown received his bachelor of arts degree in history from NCCU in 2002, then completed a master of education in higher education administration at North Carolina State University, a master of divinity at Shaw University Divinity School, and a doctoral degree in higher education leadership at North Carolina A&T State University.