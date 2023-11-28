Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Mountain Valley Pipeline allowed to work 24-7 on boring under Interstate 81 in Montgomery County. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

1869-2023: A newspaper tradition ends as News & Record publishes final issue. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Politics:

Shakeup at behavioral health agency to cost deputy commissioner his job. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Sports:

Roanoke natives Smith, Woody headline 2024 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Public safety:

Man stopped from boarding plane with gun at Richmond airport, TSA says. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

Bedford County asks governor for disaster declaration for drought. — WSET-TV.

