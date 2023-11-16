Franklin County’s school board will vote on a policy that sets procedures to identify and review books in school libraries to which parents or students object. Photo by Lisa Rowan.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Franklin County schools to vote on new policy on book challenges. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Plans start on new complex for athletics at Halifax County High School. — The Gazette-Virginian.

Rockbridge County Public Schools to close Thursday due to wildfire smoke conditions. — WSET-TV.

Politics:

Maryland, Virginia lawmakers tussle over FBI HQ decision at congressional hearing. — Virginia Mercury.

Biden nominates labor lawyer Nicole Berner to 4th Circuit. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Environment:

New study seeks to estimate tree canopy coverage across Roanoke Valley. — Roanoke Rambler.

Economy:

Farmville council sets some rules for solar farms. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).

Sports:

NCAA rejects James Madison University’s request for waiver to allow it to play in bowl game. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall). Statement from the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares: “Despite their undefeated record and historic season, the NCAA again refused to allow JMU to be bowl- and postseason-eligible. The Attorney General is disappointed and will consider all legal options to support the JMU community and the future of their student-athletes.”

Weather:

