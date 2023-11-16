Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Franklin County schools to vote on new policy on book challenges. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Plans start on new complex for athletics at Halifax County High School. — The Gazette-Virginian.

Rockbridge County Public Schools to close Thursday due to wildfire smoke conditions. — WSET-TV.

Politics:

Maryland, Virginia lawmakers tussle over FBI HQ decision at congressional hearing. — Virginia Mercury.

Biden nominates labor lawyer Nicole Berner to 4th Circuit. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Environment:

New study seeks to estimate tree canopy coverage across Roanoke Valley. — Roanoke Rambler.

Economy:

Farmville council sets some rules for solar farms. — The Farmville Herald (paywall).

Sports:

NCAA rejects James Madison University’s request for waiver to allow it to play in bowl game. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall). Statement from the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares: “Despite their undefeated record and historic season, the NCAA again refused to allow JMU to be bowl- and postseason-eligible. The Attorney General is disappointed and will consider all legal options to support the JMU community and the future of their student-athletes.”

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.