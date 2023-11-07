Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

Harvester announces show

Bluesman Keb’ Mo’, a five-time Grammy winner, will return to The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount for a show at 8 p.m. Feb. 24.

Tickets for the February performance start at $87 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

Morgan Wilson. Courtesy of Hollins University.

Hollins professor wins teaching award

Morgan Wilson, a professor of biology at Hollins University, has received the 2023 Libby and Hiter Harris Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award from the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.

Wilson is among six faculty members from the VFIC consortium of schools who were recognized for their dedication to higher education and student success at a presentation in Richmond on Nov. 2.

A member of the Hollins faculty since 2002, Wilson teaches courses in both the biology and environmental studies programs, according to a news release announcing the award. Wilson was trained as a physiological ecologist, and much of his research has focused on the physiology and behavior of birds. However, his field-based invertebrate zoology course, directed research with students and an immersive field-based course in the Caribbean have led him to expand his research interests to include freshwater macroinvertebrates and the dynamics of coral reefs. His research has taken him to the edge of the Arctic, the Appalachian Mountains, the Mississippi Delta, the prairie pothole region of North Dakota and the coral reefs of the Caribbean.

Free electronics recycling event scheduled for Nov. 18 in Roanoke

A free drive-through electronics recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Examples of items that will be accepted for collection include televisions, computer equipment, printers, scanners, telephones, batteries, fluorescent lamps, radios, microwaves and thermometers.

A complete list of acceptable items is online.

Forest Service road in Bath County to close for repairs

The U.S. Forest Service will temporarily close Sandy Springs Road (Forest Service Road 125) in Bath County to replace multiple culverts.

Sandy Springs Road will be closed Nov. 15-23. Once the repair work is complete, the road will re-open.

A 9.8-mile length of the road will be closed during this maintenance. The closure will be marked with barriers on each end near Virginia 606 and Virginia 629.