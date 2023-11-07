Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

After crossing Trump and McCarthy, GOP Rep. Good stares down possible primary foe. — Politico.

Lynchburg and Danville to both offer free rides on Election Day. — WSET-TV.

Public safety:

Burn ban underway in Floyd County, joining Galax, Patrick County. — WDBJ-TV.

Education:

Student vandals destroy Halifax County High School vape detectors. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Galax schools make highest accreditation gains in Virginia. — Galax Gazette (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.