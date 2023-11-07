Rep. Bob Good speaks at the 5th District Republican convention. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

After crossing Trump and McCarthy, GOP Rep. Good stares down possible primary foe. — Politico.

Lynchburg and Danville to both offer free rides on Election Day. — WSET-TV.

Public safety:

Burn ban underway in Floyd County, joining Galax, Patrick County. — WDBJ-TV.

Education:

Student vandals destroy Halifax County High School vape detectors. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Galax schools make highest accreditation gains in Virginia. — Galax Gazette (paywall).

Weather:

