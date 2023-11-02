Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia transportation officials to consider SMART SCALE cap for smaller urban and suburban areas. — Virginia Mercury.

Virginia megadonor Michael Bills funds Democrats. But he’s no party insider. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Economy:

Three years after collapse, Bristol orders the demolition of partially constructed hotel. — WJHL-TV.

Public safety:

2 inmates die in 3 days at Greensville Correctional Center. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.