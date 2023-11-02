Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? Sign up here for our free weekly events newsletter.

Nov. 2: ‘On the Rise’ showcase at Jefferson Center

Friends of the Blue Ridge will present “Blue Ridge Jamboree: On the Rise,” a showcase of the region’s top artists ages 25 and younger, at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke.

The event will feature A Mighty Friendly Mountain, Addie Levy trio, Appalachian Roots, Bayla Davis, The Brothers Young, Meg Corbett, Shamyila Dungee, Newfound Gap, Old Time Rowdies, Riley Parks, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, and 610 Jazz.

Each act receives up to $500 for performing at the jamboree, which is being sponsored by Buzz4Good, Mast General Store and Partners in Financial Planning.

All proceeds will support Friends of the Blue Ridge’s Lynn Davis Scholarship program, which provides $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors to pursue college degrees, such as environmental science and cultural studies, that will enhance the Blue Ridge region.

Tickets are $15, or $6 for children ages 2 to 12. More information at blueridgefriends.org or blueridgejamboree.com.

Nov. 4 and beyond: Swoon at the Taubman

The Taubman Museum of Art will feature the work of contemporary artist Caledonia Curry, whose work appears under the name Swoon, through March 10.

The ticketed exhibition starts Nov. 10, with an opening celebration Saturday and a member-exclusive preview Sunday.

Curry is a Brooklyn-based artist widely known as the first woman to gain large-scale recognition in the male-dominated world of street art. Curry took to the streets of New York while attending the Pratt Institute of Art in 1999, pasting her intricate portraits to the sides of buildings with the goal of making art and the public space of the city more accessible.

The opening celebration is 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets are $20 for members or $25 for the general public. Day-of tickets are $35 at the door. Admission includes one drink ticket, and food trucks and a cash bar also will be available.

The members’ preview day is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and is free for museum members.

For tickets and details, visit TaubmanMuseum.org/Swoon

Nov. 4: Made in SWVA artisan showcase in Abingdon

The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace and ‘Round the Mountain, Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network, will host a regional artisan showcase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Abingdon.

Made in SWVA celebrates artisans from Southwest Virginia’s 19 counties and four cities who design hand-crafted items for sale around the region. It is being held in conjunction with William King Museum of Art’s Mistletoe Market in Abingdon.

More than a dozen artisans will sell handcrafted items and provide displays and demonstrations of their heritage crafts. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.

The center is at One Heartwood Circle in Abingdon.

Nov. 4: Lonesome Heart in Floyd

Lonesome Heart will play the Floyd Country Store at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating.

The band, which hails from Southwest Virginia, plays traditional and original bluegrass music. It features Nikki Wright on fiddle and vocals, Scott Patrick on guitar and vocals, Ethan Handy on banjo, Emily Handy on bass and Eric Handy on dobro.

For tickets and more information, visit www.floydcountrystore.com/events.

Nov. 8: Black holes and Hubble’s life at Mountain Gateway

Marcia Bartusiak, professor emerita from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will talk about black holes and the discoveries of astronomer Edwin Hubble on Nov. 8 as part of Mountain Gateway Community College’s Distinguished Lecturer Series.

Bartusiak’s morning session, titled “The Biography of a Black Hole: How an Idea Once Hated by Physicists Came to Be Loved,” will be held at 9 a.m. in room 424 of Warren Hall on the Mountain Gateway campus.

At noon, she will present “Edwin Hubble Discovers the Modern Universe, 1923-24: A Centennial Celebration.” The afternoon session will be held at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, in the Second Year Classroom in the original main building. Lunch will be provided for the first 50 attendees.

Bartusiak has been covering the fields of astronomy and physics for four decades. She has written for publications including Science, Smithsonian, Discover and National Geographic and reviews science books for both The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

She is also the author of seven books, including “Einstein’s Unfinished Symphony,” “Black Hole” and “The Day We Found the Universe,” which won the Davis Prize of the History of Science Society.

The public is invited to attend both seminars in person or via Zoom; visit www.mgcc.edu/black-holes for more information.

Nov. 9: Boy Golden and The Resonant Rogues in Bristol

Twangy, good-time Canadian export Boy Golden and The Resonant Rogues, an Appalachian folk duo based in North Carolina, will perform on WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time variety show at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol.

Tickets are on sale for $40 to be part of the live studio audience; to purchase and more information visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

Farm and Fun Time broadcasts live on WBCM Radio Bristol at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area with streaming available on the station’s Facebook page, at ListenRadioBristol.org and through the station’s free mobile app. The program also will be recorded for later broadcast on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS and PBS North Carolina.