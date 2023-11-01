A “landmark” development agreement aimed at transforming 65,000 acres of former coal mined land in Southwest Virginia into sites for energy projects was announced Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Under the agreement, the Energy DELTA Lab — in coordination with Wise County officials and the landowner, Energy Transfer — will serve as the primary developer and will work as a matchmaker with energy companies and electric utilities to “deploy a diverse range of conventional and innovative energy technologies” on the land, most of which is in Wise County, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The agreement aligns with the governor’s “all-of-the-above” energy plan to include nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the state’s increasing energy needs. Announced Oct. 3, 2022, the governor’s plan also includes deploying a small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.

The day after the energy plan was released, the Energy DELTA Lab in Southwest Virginia was announced. It is a first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed that will turn some former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia into laboratories to promote energy innovation.

The agreement announced Wednesday was in the works for about two years and culminated last spring with a meeting with Energy Transfer officials at its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Youngkin, who made the final, formal pitch at the meeting, deserves a lot of credit for the deal, according to Will Clear, the managing partner of Virginia Energy Strategies who serves as an adviser to the DELTA Lab. Clear is a former deputy director with the Virginia Department of Energy.

“The Commonwealth’s power demand is skyrocketing, and now is the time to make strategic investments in energy infrastructure to meet our growing needs,” Youngkin said in the news release. “This agreement will make Virginia energy more reliable, affordable and clean while transforming Southwest Virginia into a hub for innovation.”

The hope is that the agreement will also lead to high-quality jobs for Southwest Virginia residents and bring tax revenue to local governments that have been significantly impacted by the downturn in the coal industry in recent years.

