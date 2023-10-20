Solar panels in Pittsylvania County. The county earlier this year implemented a cap on future solar projects but already has signed off on at least 20,000 acres of solar development. Photo by Matt Busse.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Facing opposition, Halifax County solar project postponed. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Virginia’s (rescheduled) sales tax holiday is this weekend. Here’s what you can buy. — Virginia Mercury. [Cardinal’s Markus Schmidt explained why the sales tax holiday went away to begin with.]

Dismal River project delayed in Buchanan County. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Fed’s Fifth District economy shrinks slightly. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter / X at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.