On Thursday night, Cardinal News sponsored a campaign forum between state Senate candidates David Suetterlein (R) and Trish White-Boyd (D) for the seat that covers Roanoke, Salem and parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

The event, which was held at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke, is now available online, thanks to assistance from the Virginia Tech School of Communication. (Skip ahead to the 30-minute mark for the start of the forum.)

A map of the district:

Senate District 4. Courtesy of Virginia Supreme Court.

Cardinal previously sponsored a campaign forum, in conjunction with the Blacksburg Library, with the two candidates running in House District 41 in parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties — Lily Franklin (D) and Chris Obenshain (R).

