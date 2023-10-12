The campaign forum between House of Delegates candidates Lily Franklin (D) and Chris Obenshain (R) that Cardinal News and the Blacksburg Library sponsored Oct. 3 is now available on Blue Ridge PBS’s on-demand streaming channel, ECHO.

You can view the forum, moderated by Cardinal News executive editor Dwayne Yancey, here.

You can read our coverage of the event here.

Franklin and Obenshain are running in a House district that covers parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties.

Cardinal News will sponsor a campaign forum Oct. 19 in Roanoke between state Senate candidates David Suetterlein (R) and Trish White-Boyd (D). That forum will be livestreamed on Cardinal’s YouTube channel, thanks to help from the Virginia Tech School of Communication. That event is now sold out but you can still sign up here to get on the wait list.

For a full list of who’s running, or to look up which district you’re in, see our election page.

The 41st District covers most of Montgomery County (but not Christiansburg), western Roanoke County, and the Bent Mountain area. Courtesy of Virginia Supreme Court.