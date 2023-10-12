Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? Sign up here for our free weekly events newsletter.

Oct. 12: Lee Theatre’s 10th anniversary celebration

The Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its reopening at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several leaders will be recognized for their dedication to reopening the historic theater, and the Symphony of the Mountains String Quartet will follow the formal presentation with a performance.

The celebration is free and open to all. Doors open at 6 p.m., and refreshments will include wine and charcuterie boards.

* * *

Oct. 13 and beyond: Art show at Fine Arts Center for the NRV

Artists from throughout the New River Valley will present three dozen works recreated from found art and objects. The show runs from Oct. 13 through Nov. 18 at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, at 21 W. Main St. in Pulaski.

A reception with the artists that’s open to the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There is no charge to attend the show. For more information about the exhibit or other programs at the center, visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org, email info@FACNRV.org or call 540-980-7363.

* * *

Oct. 13: Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers in Roanoke

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers will play Roanoke’s Jefferson Center at 8 p.m. Friday.

Since they were young, the five brothers have been a musical tour-de-force redefining the limits of jazz, funk, soul, R&B, rock and bluegrass. This will be the brothers’ first tour together as a band since the death of their saxophone-playing brother Rudy a few years ago.

Tickets range from $25 to $60 and are available online.

* * *

Oct. 14: New River Line and The Fork Mountain Ramblers at New River Community College

New River Line and The Fork Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s concert series event on Saturday.

Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at the college in Dublin.

New River Line, based in Woodlawn, produces music that incorporates gospel, traditional and contemporary bluegrass music. The band consists of Travis Branch, Cody McGrady, Brad Bartley, Jon Faries and Kamron Nunn.

Named for a part of Floyd County where the fiddle and banjo players live, the Fork

Mountain Ramblers have been performing old-time string band music for more than 10 years. The band will focus on lively dance tunes of the southern Appalachians peppered with some waltzes and two-steps.



The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free but donations will be

accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians.

For more information, visit www.nr.edu/concerts.

* * *

Oct. 18: ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ at Lyric Theatre in St. Paul

Pro-Art presents The Barter Players in “Jack and the Beanstalk” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Lyric Theater in St. Paul.

Tickets are $15 at the door; children and students will be admitted free. More information and reservations are at proartva.org.

The production tells the story of Jack and his madcap adventure up a magical beanstalk — an adventure that includes six quick-changing actors playing an entire town full of people, a goose that lays golden eggs, a singing golden harp and an angry giant.

* * *

Oct. 19: Vox Luminis at Moss Arts Center

Acclaimed Belgian early music vocal and instrumental ensemble Vox Luminis will perform an evening of J.S. Bach’s early cantatas at the Moss Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

Tickets for the performance are $25 to $65 for general audience and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.