Eight years after a gunman killed two Roanoke television journalists and wounded a third person, a video that he made of the crime still circulates online.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, wrote Thursday to the chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission regarding online monoliths Google and Meta, who he said have failed to remove videos that depict the shootings.

WDBJ-TV reporter Alison Parker and videographer Adam Ward died in August 2015 during a report from Smith Mountain Lake, after a former co-worker attacked them. Vicki Gardner, whom the two were interviewing at Bridgewater Plaza, was seriously wounded.

Andy Parker.

Both the live news footage and the shooter’s video continue to circulate on Google-owned YouTube, as well as on Meta products Facebook and Instagram, Warner wrote to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan. Parker’s father, Andy Parker, has for years tried to have the footage removed, and he has testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about how it has affected his family.

[Read more from Cardinal: Andy Parker, a nationally known gun-control advocate, last year sought the nomination as the Democratic candidate in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.]

Warner wrote to Khan that Parker’s experience with the social media sites shows that they put the onus on Parker to remove the content.

“It is my understanding that Google responded to Mr. Parker’s complaints by directing him to flag and report each individual video of the attack on YouTube,” Warner wrote.

“Further, Instagram’s policy states, ‘If you see a video or picture on Instagram that depicts the violent death of a family member, you can ask us to remove it. Once we’ve been notified, we will remove that specific piece of content.’ I am deeply troubled by this response, as the burden of finding and removing harmful content should not fall to victims’ families who are grieving their loved ones. This approach only serves to retraumatize them and inflict additional pain. Instead, I firmly believe that the responsibility lies solely with the platform to ensure that any content violating its own Terms of Service is removed expeditiously.”

