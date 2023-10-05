Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Report: Billionaire donates $2 million as Youngkin’s PAC sets record pace. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Virginia begins crafting new plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. — Virginia Mercury.
A liberal Black city has become Gov. Youngkin’s unlikely project. — The Washington Post (paywall).
Sports:
Virginia attorney general urges NCAA to make JMU bowl-eligible this season. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Education:
Lynchburg City School Board’s special master plan meeting leaves parents with more questions than answers. — WSET-TV.
Culture:
Musician Noah Spencer of Richlands competes on “The Voice.” — Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Public safety:
“You’re there to help”: Meet Roanoke Police Department’s first LGBTQ liaison. — Roanoke Rambler (paywall).
Economy:
Virginia sports betting tops $319 million for August. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).
Hotel Roanoke explores expanding conference center, including possible rooftop bar. — Roanoke Rambler (paywall).
Weather:
