Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org.

* * *

Two events designed to bring together Buchanan County voters and candidates seeking office will be hosted by the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce.

The first meet-and-greet event, on Sept. 28 in the Appalachian School of Law Appellate Court Room, will feature candidates for the county school board. Wade McGeorge will serve as moderator for the 6 p.m. event. Each candidate will have 2 minutes to introduce themselves and to make a brief statement about why they are seeking office. A brief Q&A will follow.

A second event on Oct. 3 will feature candidates for the county board of supervisors and constitutional offices. It also will be held at 6 p.m. in the ASL Appellate Court Room and will be moderated by D.J. Western. The event will follow a debate format.

The GFWC Grundy Woman’s Club will provide refreshments at both events, which are free and open to the public. No signs will be allowed in the meeting room at either event.

* * *

Four candidates for the Blacksburg Town Council will discuss town issues during a candidate forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

The forum will be held in the Blacksburg Town Council chambers at 300 S. Main St.

The candidates include incumbents Michael Sutphin and Jerry Ford Jr., who are on the official ballot, as well as two candidates, Rick Johnson and Liam Watson, who are running as write-ins. The election will fill three council vacancies.

Each candidate will each have time for an opening statement and will then answer questions submitted by the audience. Each candidate will also have a closing statement.

The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP-Montgomery County-Radford-Floyd County Branch.

* * *

Warm Hearth, Sustainable Blacksburg host home solar event

Warm Hearth Village retirement community and Sustainable Blacksburg will hold a solar demonstration on Oct. 7.

The event, which is part of the American Solar Energy Society’s National Solar Tour, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WHV Village Center, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg.

The event will showcase home solar technologies, home energy efficiency analysis and passive solar home design, as well as electric vehicles, bikes and personal mobility devices. Exhibitors will include solar installers, energy efficiency experts and community organizations working to encourage the use of these technologies. Attendees can also learn about how the Inflation Reduction Act can help fund part of renewable energy projects.

Attendees also can visit the home of Bill Baker, the first Warm Hearth Village resident to install solar panels on his home. On display will be Baker’s solar panels, battery electric vehicle charger and energy monitoring system. Light refreshments and a water bottle refill station will also be available at Baker’s home.