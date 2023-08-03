Here are some of the top events around Southwest and Southside for the coming week. Check out our new events calendar. Got an event? You can add it there for free. Want to keep up with what’s happening? We now have a free weekly events newsletter. You can sign up here.

Aug. 3: Food Truck Thursday at Green Hill Park

The summer’s final Food Truck Thursday will be held this Thursday at Green Hill Park in Roanoke County.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature the following vendors:

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Countryman Jamaican Grill

L.A.’s Wings & Things

Roanoke College Food Truck

Star City Sweet Treats

Deb’s Frozen Lemonade

The Food Truck Thursday series is a project of Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. More information is online.

* * *

Aug. 4-5: Steppin’ Out in Blacksburg

The annual Steppin’ Out festival will bring music, arts and craft vendors, food and other entertainment to downtown Blacksburg on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers promise more than 25 musical acts and more than 200 arts and crafts vendors selling jewelry, textiles, pottery, toys and more.

Admission is free, and so is metered parking. Blacksburg Transit will also provide free shuttle service.

Go online for a full schedule and more details.

* * *

Aug. 4: Brad Williams ticket sale in Roanoke

Comedian Brad Williams will bring his new comedy tour to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke on June 7, 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at EmporiumPresents.com and start at $29.50.

Williams’ standup has been featured on “The Tonight Show,” “Comedy Underground” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He has appeared in shows and feature films including “Mind of Mencia,” “Pitboss,” “Deadbeat” and “Mascot.”

His comedy specials include “Daddy Issues” and “Fun Size” on Showtime and “The Degenerates” on Netflix.

* * *

Aug. 5: The Kody Norris Show at Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center presents an evening of bluegrass and old-time music with The Kody Norris Show and The Slate Mountain Ramblers at 7 p.m. Saturday in the outdoor amphitheater.

The Music Center is at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax.

For the past three years, The Kody Norris Show has been the host of the “Farm and Fun Time Noon Show,” a weekly broadcast through the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Radio Bristol.

The foursome is fronted by Norris on guitar and his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, and rounded out with Josiah Tyree on banjo and Cousin Charlie Lowman on bass.

The band was honored with seven nominations from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America in 2018. In 2022, Nalley-Norris won Fiddle Performer of the Year and the band was named the Entertainer of the Year.

Opening the show is The Slate Mountain Ramblers, a family old-time band from Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available online or the evening of the show at the admission gates.

Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.

* * *

Aug. 10: “The Life of Andrew Lewis” at Salem Museum

In the 1700s, land that would become the town of Salem was once the property of Andrew Lewis. At 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Garrett Channell, the Salem Museum’s director of education and archives, will share Lewis’ story, the role he played in the French and Indian War, and how his actions during the Revolutionary War helped secure the colonies’ independence.

This talk will be held at the Salem Museum and is free and open to the public.