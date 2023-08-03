Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Education:
Falwell accuses Liberty University of trademark infringement. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Politics:
Bipartisan backers pledge to reintroduce Virginia Prescription Drug Affordability Board in 2024. — Virginia Mercury.
Public health and safety:
As “forever chemical” level drops, pumping of drinking water from Roanoke River resumes. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Roanoke Valley police have new helpers responding to 911 calls: mental health therapists. — Roanoke Rambler.
Economy:
Distribution center project eyes one-time Deschutes site in Roanoke. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Federal grant could turn Richmond into hub for artificial intelligence. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall). [Read Cardinal’s coverage of a Lynchburg-led tech hub proposal here.]
Weather:
